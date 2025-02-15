ADVERTISEMENT

BASEBALL: A few things from Ole Miss' 2-1 win over Arizona on Friday

That was a good recipe from Ole Miss on the mound. You get the great outing from Elliott in his return as I wrote about, and Mason Morris showed his uptick compared to last season. Connor Spencer lost those two batters from way ahead in the count to complicate things, but it was a nice opener and a good top 25 win against one of the Big 12 favorites.

