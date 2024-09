: 3:15 p.m. CT: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium: SEC NetworkThe lone meeting between Ole Miss and Middle Tennessee came in 2001, when the Rebels used a balanced offense led by Eli Manning to dismantle the Blue Raiders, 45-17. Manning went 25-for-31 for 257 yards and threw three touchdown passes, while Joe Gunn ran for 111 yards and one score on 19 carries. The Rebels outgained the Blue Raiders 478-328 in the victory.