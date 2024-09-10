Hank Bachmeier, in his first action of the season against an FBS team played well in the 31-30 loss to Virginia on Saturday. He was 27-for-42 for 397 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. Backmeier dropped back 54 times and got away with two turnover-worthy throws that Virginia didn’t convert into interceptions.The senior from Murrietta, California, is in his first season at Wake Forest after four years at Boise State and a season at Lousiana Tech in 2023. Last year he threw for 2,071 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions with the Bulldogs, completing 67 percent of his passes. In 2021 at Boise State, he threw for 3,070 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His career completion percentage is just above 62 percent.He's not one to be used in the running game without it being necessary from a scrambling perspective. In his career, he’s had 430 scramble yards and 152 design run yards, and even in his most mobile season, he averaged 1.5 designed runs per game. So far this season, eight of his nine attempts have been on scrambles, and the other was a sneak. He fumbled once against Virginia but picked up 56 yards rushing on the scrambles, getting a long of 16 yards and forcing two missed tackles.Virginia blitzed Bachmeier on 46.3 percent of his dropbacks, and he completed 55 percent of those passes for 131 yards and the lone touchdown. Neither of the throws that should have been intercepted were against the blitz, but the Hoos sacked him six times on those 25 dropbacks. He threw one other pass away. When facing normal pressure, Virginia sacked him once, and he completed 70 percent of his passes for 266 yards. Overall, The Deacons dropped four passes on the day – 11.8 percent of the passes thrown. Ole Miss has drops on two percent of passes thrown. He held the ball 2.72 seconds against the blitz and 3.04 seconds without the blitz. For comparison, Jaxson Dart is 2.44 against both the blitz and no blitz.Virginia, in week one, didn't have a sack and only had two defensive pressures in 26 dropbacks versus Richmond.Wake isn’t a screen team, running any type of screen on only two of 54 dropbacks. Nineteen of the 54 had some type of play-action. Backmeier really tried to eat up the middle of the field, with almost half his throws coming from behind the line of scrimmage in the middle to 20 yards between the hashes down field. In middle passes between one and 20 yards down the field he was 12-for-14 for 137 yards. He also completed two deep balls, the only two he attempted to that area, in the middle for 65 yards.The Demon Deacons have had nine offensive line blocking penalties in the two games.Here’s Bachmeier’s passing chart from the Virginia game.