Chase Parham
RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
-
- May 11, 2009
-
- 38,921
-
- 148,393
-
- 113
Ole Miss is at No. 23 in the NET as of Sunday morning. The Rebels kept it close throughout but fell to No. 1 Auburn by 10 Saturday in Oxford. Ole Miss is 16-5 and 5-4 in the SEC at the turn. Ole Miss has Kentucky at home on Tuesday. The Wildcats lost to Arkansas at Rupp last night.
Relevant teams in the NET
Auburn - 1
Tennesse - 4
Florida - 5
Alabama - 6
Purdue - 9
Texas A&M - 14
Kentucky - 19
Missouri - 21
Ole Miss - 23
Texas - 25 (now a quad 1 win)
Louisville - 30
MSU - 31
BYU - 34
Georgia - 35
Oklahoma - 38
Vanderbilt - 43
Arkansas - 47
LSU - 75
Carolina - 92
Obviously yesterday didn't harm Ole Miss from a projections standpoint. KenPom still has the Rebels at 10-8 in the SEC with the following win percentages the rest of the season: Kentucky 61, at LSU 67, at Carolina 67, MSU 69, Vanderbilt 59, Auburn 12, Oklahoma 69, Tennessee 42, Florida 23.
Ole Miss is now second nationally in offensive non-steal turnovers and No. 3 in offensive turnover percentage while causing the 12th most turnovers defensively. The Rebels are the 36th most efficient offense and No. 12 most efficient defense. Rebounds remain the albatross -- 290 in offensive rebounds and 235 in allowing offensive rebounds. Ole Miss is 152nd in free throw percentage.
The Rebels are 5-6 in quad 1 games, 3-0 in quad 2, 1-0 in quad 3 and 7-0 in quad 4.
Relevant teams in the NET
Auburn - 1
Tennesse - 4
Florida - 5
Alabama - 6
Purdue - 9
Texas A&M - 14
Kentucky - 19
Missouri - 21
Ole Miss - 23
Texas - 25 (now a quad 1 win)
Louisville - 30
MSU - 31
BYU - 34
Georgia - 35
Oklahoma - 38
Vanderbilt - 43
Arkansas - 47
LSU - 75
Carolina - 92
Obviously yesterday didn't harm Ole Miss from a projections standpoint. KenPom still has the Rebels at 10-8 in the SEC with the following win percentages the rest of the season: Kentucky 61, at LSU 67, at Carolina 67, MSU 69, Vanderbilt 59, Auburn 12, Oklahoma 69, Tennessee 42, Florida 23.
Ole Miss is now second nationally in offensive non-steal turnovers and No. 3 in offensive turnover percentage while causing the 12th most turnovers defensively. The Rebels are the 36th most efficient offense and No. 12 most efficient defense. Rebounds remain the albatross -- 290 in offensive rebounds and 235 in allowing offensive rebounds. Ole Miss is 152nd in free throw percentage.
The Rebels are 5-6 in quad 1 games, 3-0 in quad 2, 1-0 in quad 3 and 7-0 in quad 4.