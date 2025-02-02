ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS: Ken Pom/Net Rankings

Chase Parham

Chase Parham

RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
May 11, 2009
38,921
148,393
113
Ole Miss is at No. 23 in the NET as of Sunday morning. The Rebels kept it close throughout but fell to No. 1 Auburn by 10 Saturday in Oxford. Ole Miss is 16-5 and 5-4 in the SEC at the turn. Ole Miss has Kentucky at home on Tuesday. The Wildcats lost to Arkansas at Rupp last night.

Relevant teams in the NET
Auburn - 1
Tennesse - 4
Florida - 5
Alabama - 6
Purdue - 9
Texas A&M - 14
Kentucky - 19
Missouri - 21
Ole Miss - 23
Texas - 25 (now a quad 1 win)
Louisville - 30
MSU - 31
BYU - 34
Georgia - 35
Oklahoma - 38
Vanderbilt - 43
Arkansas - 47
LSU - 75
Carolina - 92

Obviously yesterday didn't harm Ole Miss from a projections standpoint. KenPom still has the Rebels at 10-8 in the SEC with the following win percentages the rest of the season: Kentucky 61, at LSU 67, at Carolina 67, MSU 69, Vanderbilt 59, Auburn 12, Oklahoma 69, Tennessee 42, Florida 23.

Ole Miss is now second nationally in offensive non-steal turnovers and No. 3 in offensive turnover percentage while causing the 12th most turnovers defensively. The Rebels are the 36th most efficient offense and No. 12 most efficient defense. Rebounds remain the albatross -- 290 in offensive rebounds and 235 in allowing offensive rebounds. Ole Miss is 152nd in free throw percentage.

The Rebels are 5-6 in quad 1 games, 3-0 in quad 2, 1-0 in quad 3 and 7-0 in quad 4.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Rebsrockem, Reb Talking18, rebelfan2012 and 17 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HughFreeze

NET resume look

Replies
73
Views
5K
The Grove
GlassFacedScum
GlassFacedScum
N

HOOPS: SEC weekly update

Replies
4
Views
676
The Grove
tclick
T
Chase Parham

HOOPS: Sunday KenPom look

Replies
15
Views
2K
The Grove
AlexT.23
A
Chase Parham

HOOPS: A quick stats-look at Texas

Replies
5
Views
503
The Grove
92rebels
9
Chase Parham

HOOPS: KenPom snapshot

Replies
12
Views
2K
The Grove
prentissreb
P
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back