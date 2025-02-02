Ole Miss is at No. 23 in the NET as of Sunday morning. The Rebels kept it close throughout but fell to No. 1 Auburn by 10 Saturday in Oxford. Ole Miss is 16-5 and 5-4 in the SEC at the turn. Ole Miss has Kentucky at home on Tuesday. The Wildcats lost to Arkansas at Rupp last night.



Relevant teams in the NET

Auburn - 1

Tennesse - 4

Florida - 5

Alabama - 6

Purdue - 9

Texas A&M - 14

Kentucky - 19

Missouri - 21

Ole Miss - 23

Texas - 25 (now a quad 1 win)

Louisville - 30

MSU - 31

BYU - 34

Georgia - 35

Oklahoma - 38

Vanderbilt - 43

Arkansas - 47

LSU - 75

Carolina - 92



Obviously yesterday didn't harm Ole Miss from a projections standpoint. KenPom still has the Rebels at 10-8 in the SEC with the following win percentages the rest of the season: Kentucky 61, at LSU 67, at Carolina 67, MSU 69, Vanderbilt 59, Auburn 12, Oklahoma 69, Tennessee 42, Florida 23.



Ole Miss is now second nationally in offensive non-steal turnovers and No. 3 in offensive turnover percentage while causing the 12th most turnovers defensively. The Rebels are the 36th most efficient offense and No. 12 most efficient defense. Rebounds remain the albatross -- 290 in offensive rebounds and 235 in allowing offensive rebounds. Ole Miss is 152nd in free throw percentage.



The Rebels are 5-6 in quad 1 games, 3-0 in quad 2, 1-0 in quad 3 and 7-0 in quad 4.