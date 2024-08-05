Got a lot of work in for the most part we are really healthy. That's good to see to see majority of guys out there full speed. You can move around and see how they work together. We've had a lot of meetings and walk throughs. We have NFL model with injury prevention and taking care of people. Far different than the past where the first five days were how some people do it. It'll pay off down the road. Taking care of their bodies. Ramp up period like NFL.



I'm really pleased with things so far. Got a lot of players and not a ton of mistakes for this early in camp. And mistakes have come late in practice when they are more tired.



We don't see as much about conditioning like the old days because it's not as much two a days. I mean even when we go back to back it's a morning and then the next night. We gradually will get there. When you train for distance you don't run 20 miles the first day. This makes sense to me.



Walker and Austin and AJ have done a good job and are competitive in there. All three are smart and run the offense. Walker is veteran, but they all three have done a good job.



Deion Smith isn't cleared to practice yet.



The helmet communication is very different. There's an impact, but both sides have it. Quarterback and middle linebacker usually. It's a cheat code. Alignment. What to check to. So what both sides have. It goes off at 15 seconds at the play clock. But to that point we can talk the whole time. It'll be where we want feedback from Dart but at same time there can be too much information. You don't want to overload.. There's not as much verbiage. You can tell the guy what to do every time.



The transfer OL have done a good job. There's competition at all five spots. It's where the guys can play really well at this level. it's good to have. They've bought in and are competing. We are just trying to make the roster better. You sign people and don't even know who all is back. Guys can get in the portal. It doesn't work the way you want always.



Gerquan Scott is doing guard and center here so far. Really good player for us.



I really see a lot of focus with the guys who are back for their final seasons. They are really intense. They aren't loafing. We have had very few problems, especially in the offseason.



The poll doesn't mean anything to me. You can start up there and finish nowhere. I started No. 1 and finished unranked. I talk to my team we have to do it every day.



We are in general trying to limit full contact. We are on that side of things. And with so many older players, we're aware of that. We're cognizant to get the work in, but we rarely put full pads on. It's staying healthy.