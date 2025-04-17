Love their competitiveness and how hard they are working out there. Battle for positions and it's really good. Portal and still in practice so weird timing. Visitors here for recruiting and own guys in conversations about that stuff. It is what it is.



I'm not going to comment on Nico's situation because I don't know all the details. People say things with sources and all these comments are made and we don't have all the facts. I don't think it's fair to take shots at him when all the details aren't out there. And things seem to be more in favor of the program side which is possible because programs have more to say with the media and more access with the media. I have some other details that say the details out there aren't accurate.



We're always trying to make our roster more compeitive and every group more competitive. Bringing people in makes the ones here more competitive. With quarterback we were able to do that with D2 already in the portal. Glad we got that done because it made the room better. And A.J. was doing great before the injury.



I didn't get info from the SEC about the new injury timeout rule. I don't know enough yet to comment on that. Just saw it on social media.



Stribling is really tough and physical. WR was a huge concern. We did a really good job in the portal turning the room over. Really pleased with that room and guys are working hard. Good culture so far in that room.



I've talked to the other side of the Nico situation and the Nico side is very different. I don't think that's fair to say (UT's side) is what's taken place.



Portal needs is a very fair question, but I don't know that I can give an official answer.



I want to see how players finish the spring on Saturday. Last shot for a while to put resumes on film. See how they react to that.



It's up to Jaxson to talk about what he's doing for the Draft. Not something for me to comment on. It's a question it's better for him to comment on.