BASEBALL: Ole Miss and Kentucky try to dodge the weather in Lexington

May 11, 2009
Ole Miss (22-6, 6-3) is at Kentucky starting tonight for three games against the Wildcats. The Rebels have tied their SEC win total from 2023 and are more than halfway to the 2024 number with more than two-thirds of the conference season remaining. As we get into April, RPI begins to matter, and the Rebels are at No. 8 nationally and have three of the top four teams in RPI on their schedule -- Arkansas, Tennessee and Clemson. Nine of the top 15 in RPI are from the SEC. Weather forecasts are kind for the area, with precipitation chances ranging from 40 percent to 70 percent the majority of the next three days. In case it's relevant, remember that all games have to be completed by end of day Saturday. If it's a Friday doubleheader, both games are nine innings. If it's a Saturday doubleheader, both games are seven innings.

