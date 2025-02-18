Chase Parham
RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
-
- May 11, 2009
-
- 39,079
-
- 149,490
-
- 113
Ole Miss has its home opener and the start of a 13-game homestand today at 2 p.m. against Arkansas State. Note that's a schedule change from 4 p.m. because of the expected inclement weather in the area as the night arrives. The Rebels are 2-1 after wins over Arizona and Clemson and a loss to Texas. ASU lost two of three to Morehead State -- winning 4-1 and losing by run-rule once and in extra innings once.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.