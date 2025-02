Ole Miss hosts Southern Miss at 4 p.m. today at Swayze Field. The Rebels (6-1) and Golden Eagles are a ranked matchup after Ole Miss came in at No. 24 per D1Baseball this week, and USM is at No. 22. Here's USM's season to date.RHP Will McCausland (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. RHP McCarty English (0-0, 40.50 ERA)McCausland, a St. Joseph's transfer, has one appearance on the season. He allowed one run in 3.2 innings against then-No. 15 Clemson in Arlington. The right-hander struck out eight and gave up one hit (a double) and one walk, throwing 65 pitches.English's only appearance this season is a 19-pitch effort against Lafayette. He allowed two hits, a walk and three runs in 0.2 innings. Both outs were by strikeout. It's like a bullpen game for the Golden Eagles. English is healthy after fracturing his elbow last season. You can read more about that here: https://www.sunherald.com/sports/co...of-southern-mississippi/article299105510.html English averaged a strikeout per inning and had a 4.91 ERA during his freshman season prior to the injury.