Chase Parham
RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
-
- May 11, 2009
-
- 39,107
-
- 149,627
-
- 113
Ole Miss hosts Southern Miss at 4 p.m. today at Swayze Field. The Rebels (6-1) and Golden Eagles are a ranked matchup after Ole Miss came in at No. 24 per D1Baseball this week, and USM is at No. 22. Here's USM's season to date.
PITCHING MATCHUP
RHP Will McCausland (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. RHP McCarty English (0-0, 40.50 ERA)
McCausland, a St. Joseph's transfer, has one appearance on the season. He allowed one run in 3.2 innings against then-No. 15 Clemson in Arlington. The right-hander struck out eight and gave up one hit (a double) and one walk, throwing 65 pitches.
English's only appearance this season is a 19-pitch effort against Lafayette. He allowed two hits, a walk and three runs in 0.2 innings. Both outs were by strikeout. It's like a bullpen game for the Golden Eagles. English is healthy after fracturing his elbow last season. You can read more about that here: https://www.sunherald.com/sports/co...of-southern-mississippi/article299105510.html
English averaged a strikeout per inning and had a 4.91 ERA during his freshman season prior to the injury.
|Fri, Feb 14
|vs
Lafayette
|W9 - 2
|Pete Taylor Park
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs
Lafayette
|W7 - 6
|Pete Taylor Park
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs
Lafayette
|W18 - 4
|Pete Taylor Park
|Sun, Feb 16
|vs
Lafayette
|W5 - 1
|Pete Taylor Park
|Tue, Feb 18
|vs
Mississippi State
|W3 - 0
|Hattiesburg, Miss.
|Fri, Feb 21
|vs
Louisiana Tech
|W4 - 0
|Pete Taylor Park
|Sat, Feb 22
|vs
Louisiana Tech
|W8 - 4
|Pete Taylor Park
|Sat, Feb 22
|vs
Louisiana Tech
|L5 - 2
|Pete Taylor Park
PITCHING MATCHUP
RHP Will McCausland (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. RHP McCarty English (0-0, 40.50 ERA)
McCausland, a St. Joseph's transfer, has one appearance on the season. He allowed one run in 3.2 innings against then-No. 15 Clemson in Arlington. The right-hander struck out eight and gave up one hit (a double) and one walk, throwing 65 pitches.
English's only appearance this season is a 19-pitch effort against Lafayette. He allowed two hits, a walk and three runs in 0.2 innings. Both outs were by strikeout. It's like a bullpen game for the Golden Eagles. English is healthy after fracturing his elbow last season. You can read more about that here: https://www.sunherald.com/sports/co...of-southern-mississippi/article299105510.html
English averaged a strikeout per inning and had a 4.91 ERA during his freshman season prior to the injury.