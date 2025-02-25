ADVERTISEMENT

BASEBALL: Ole Miss hosts Southern Miss at 4 p.m.

Chase Parham

May 11, 2009
Ole Miss hosts Southern Miss at 4 p.m. today at Swayze Field. The Rebels (6-1) and Golden Eagles are a ranked matchup after Ole Miss came in at No. 24 per D1Baseball this week, and USM is at No. 22. Here's USM's season to date.


Fri, Feb 14vs

Lafayette​

W9 - 2 Pete Taylor Park
Sat, Feb 15vs

Lafayette​

W7 - 6 Pete Taylor Park
Sat, Feb 15vs

Lafayette​

W18 - 4 Pete Taylor Park
Sun, Feb 16vs

Lafayette​

W5 - 1 Pete Taylor Park
Tue, Feb 18vs

Mississippi State​

W3 - 0 Hattiesburg, Miss.
Fri, Feb 21vs

Louisiana Tech​

W4 - 0 Pete Taylor Park
Sat, Feb 22vs

Louisiana Tech​

W8 - 4 Pete Taylor Park
Sat, Feb 22vs

Louisiana Tech​

L5 - 2 Pete Taylor Park

PITCHING MATCHUP
RHP Will McCausland (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. RHP McCarty English (0-0, 40.50 ERA)

McCausland, a St. Joseph's transfer, has one appearance on the season. He allowed one run in 3.2 innings against then-No. 15 Clemson in Arlington. The right-hander struck out eight and gave up one hit (a double) and one walk, throwing 65 pitches.

English's only appearance this season is a 19-pitch effort against Lafayette. He allowed two hits, a walk and three runs in 0.2 innings. Both outs were by strikeout. It's like a bullpen game for the Golden Eagles. English is healthy after fracturing his elbow last season. You can read more about that here: https://www.sunherald.com/sports/co...of-southern-mississippi/article299105510.html

English averaged a strikeout per inning and had a 4.91 ERA during his freshman season prior to the injury.
 
