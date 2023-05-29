Chase Parham
RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
-
- May 11, 2009
-
- 37,636
-
- 136,780
-
- 113
1. Keith didn't roll over Mike's contract following the season.
2. Mike's deal he signed last summer was for more than 4 years at 1.6ish per. He was rewarded obviously. While there's a four-year term limit on government contracts, you can add additional years through the foundation. Kiffin signed a 6-year deal last year. Beard is on a 5-year deal, I think. So, he didn't get extended back out, but he's not at three years remaining either.
3. It's not a lifetime contract or some 10-year deal, just FYI. I know Keith's quote from whenever made the rounds.
2. Mike's deal he signed last summer was for more than 4 years at 1.6ish per. He was rewarded obviously. While there's a four-year term limit on government contracts, you can add additional years through the foundation. Kiffin signed a 6-year deal last year. Beard is on a 5-year deal, I think. So, he didn't get extended back out, but he's not at three years remaining either.
3. It's not a lifetime contract or some 10-year deal, just FYI. I know Keith's quote from whenever made the rounds.
Last edited: