ADVERTISEMENT

BASEBALL: On Mike's contract...

Chase Parham

Chase Parham

RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
May 11, 2009
37,636
136,780
113
1. Keith didn't roll over Mike's contract following the season.

2. Mike's deal he signed last summer was for more than 4 years at 1.6ish per. He was rewarded obviously. While there's a four-year term limit on government contracts, you can add additional years through the foundation. Kiffin signed a 6-year deal last year. Beard is on a 5-year deal, I think. So, he didn't get extended back out, but he's not at three years remaining either.

3. It's not a lifetime contract or some 10-year deal, just FYI. I know Keith's quote from whenever made the rounds.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: M.O.B. Rebel, fbelliott, lucyreb and 12 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chase Parham

HOOPS: Quick note on Beard's contract announcement

Replies
35
Views
3K
The Grove
RebCJ
RebCJ
N

HOOPS: Beard, Ole Miss agree to new deal

Replies
78
Views
3K
The Grove
BearShark42
BearShark42
N

HOOPS: On Arkansas

Replies
327
Views
28K
The Grove
rebsfan86
rebsfan86
Me and Paul

Basketball Postmortem

Replies
26
Views
1K
The Grove
hattiesburg reb
H
SoILLREB97

The State of Golf

Replies
44
Views
1K
The Grove
MarkVols
M
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today