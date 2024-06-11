ADVERTISEMENT

BASEBALL: Portal visitors this week

Chase Parham

Chase Parham

RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
May 11, 2009
37,691
137,150
113
There may be more, but I've confirmed these three will be in town this week.

TCU outfielder Logan Maxwell

He hit .335 for the Horned Frogs this past season with a .929 OPS. He has one year of eligibility left. he only hit three home runs but had 12 doubles, 2 triples and 10 stolen bases. High-contact, high-average guy who walked 26 times, got hit 10 and struck out just 23 times. he hit .3333 in Big 12 play with a .971 conference OPS. He walked 15 times and struck out 14 in B12 games. The analytics show he can handle velocity and spin. . Maxwell had 133 runs created this season. Ethan Lege (142) and Andrew Fischer (134) had more.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: davidinhere, Fabius, jmchand2 and 3 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chase Parham

BASEBALL: Couple portal targets

Replies
1
Views
1K
The Grove
GHOLSONREB
GHOLSONREB
Chase Parham

BASEBALL: Rebs blow early lead in midweek loss to USM

Replies
0
Views
454
The Grove
Chase Parham
Chase Parham
N

HOOPS: Basketball announces roster

Replies
17
Views
2K
The Grove
LegofPant
LegofPant
Chase Parham

BASEBALL: 2024 vs. 2023... I was just curious

Replies
38
Views
2K
The Grove
GolfReb83
GolfReb83
Chase Parham

BASEBALL: Let's catch up on some things...

Replies
45
Views
6K
The Grove
JT Rebel
JT Rebel
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today