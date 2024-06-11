Chase Parham
There may be more, but I've confirmed these three will be in town this week.
TCU outfielder Logan Maxwell
He hit .335 for the Horned Frogs this past season with a .929 OPS. He has one year of eligibility left. he only hit three home runs but had 12 doubles, 2 triples and 10 stolen bases. High-contact, high-average guy who walked 26 times, got hit 10 and struck out just 23 times. he hit .3333 in Big 12 play with a .971 conference OPS. He walked 15 times and struck out 14 in B12 games. The analytics show he can handle velocity and spin. . Maxwell had 133 runs created this season. Ethan Lege (142) and Andrew Fischer (134) had more.
