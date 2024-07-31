Ole Miss practiced this morning. Media got access to the first four periods, which includes some walk-through, some warm-up drills and some "versus air" work. In other words, the offense is working on one half of the field and the defense on the other. There's no 7-on-7 or team in what we see.



So, enough caveats can't be put on this.



First, some notes:



-- WR Jordan Watkins was in a black no-contact jersey. He was on an exercise bike during most of the practice we were allowed to see.

-- OL Nate Kalepo was in a red hoodie, carrying his jersey in his hand. He wasn't with the team. He was spotted a couple of times walking in the building.

-- I didn't see Julius Buelow. I looked for him and it's possible I missed him, but I didn't see him.

-- Again, I wouldn't put any stock in this, but up front during the walk-through periods, Ole Miss was going with an offensive line of Micah Pettus, Jeremy James, Gerquan Scott (center), Caleb Warren and Jayden Williams. The next group was Cam East, Jude Foster, Brycen Sanders (center), Ethan Fields and Preston Cushman.

-- WR Juice Wells was running around and looked healthy.

-- FAU transfer portal WR Devin Price looked the part of an SEC wide receiver as well.

-- The tight end position looks different than it has in the past. Caden Prieskorn is obviously the leader there, but Virginia Tech transfer Dae'Quan Wright is big enough to be impactful as a blocker and athletic enough to be a weapon downfield. Hudson Wolfe looks healthier than I've seen him in a bit and freshman Dillon Hipp was getting a lot of coaching.

-- It's versus air, but Ayden Williams does look terrific running routes and just making catches. But again, no defender, no pressure, no anything. But he definitely looks like an SEC receiver.

-- There's more arm talent in the quarterback room than I can remember during my time on the beat. Obviously, Jaxson Dart is a Heisman candidate, but Walker Howard and Austin Simmons both throw a pretty deep ball and the freshman, AJ Maddox, definitely looks the part. Again, no pass rush, not full speed, just getting loose for the rest of practice, but there's definitely talent in that group.

-- RB Matt Jones switched from No. 40 to No. 0.



Ole Miss will hold its media day featuring Lane Kiffin and several returning players today at 2. We get another viewing period tomorrow night at 6. We'll have continued coverage here.



Chase will be bringing some defense observations in a bit.



DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS



As Neal said, it was warm-up drills against air, so even more than the offense, it's hard to make much of the defensive side.



JJ Pegues, Princely Umanmielen, Trey Amos and Jamarious Brown were all in black non-contact jerseys. None of them looked particularly hobbled or anything, but they were in black. Obviously, we'll see what Lane says here in a bit. Princely was going through some drills and even some light team stuff.



TJ Banks had a one-on-one interception of Walker Howard when each side called out one person for a one-on-one pass route.



Jeffrey Rush and Chris Hardie moved really well, I thought today. With the newcomers, speed seems to be the thing that's hard to translate and predict when they are suddenly on an SEC field.



IT WAS ONE AGAINST AIR DAY... but they were doing a lot of rush end situation with Suntarine Perkins. He didn't seem to have much added size, but he's quick obviously, and it was rush stuff and then slipping back into coverages from that spot.



Kam Franklin is a lot of athleticism for his size, and he'll get bigger. You can sort of see what you think he'll look like in a year.



They gave the nods to returners as far as "first team" stuff today. It's early. I don't think it means much. We just saw a lot of Brandon Turnage and Khari Coleman. Also, I'm buying all the TJ Dottery stock.



However, the first team DL seems to for sure mean Ivey, Pegues, Princely and Nolen, assuming all are healthy. It's the best front Ole Miss has presented on paper since I've covered the team.



Chris Kiiffin was at practice checking things out today.



--Chase