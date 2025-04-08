Ole Miss and Memphis get together at FedEx park at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the start of five games this week for the Rebels. Ole Miss hosts Alcorn State on Wednesday and Tennessee this weekend, starting on Friday. It's imperative Ole Miss manages its pitching well in these two midweeks, as far as relievers who could be necessary for multiple innings against the Volunteers. Wednesday should be an empty-the-bullpen day.Game 1: LHP Gunnar Dennis (1-1, 5.25 ERA) vs. RHP Caden Robinson (1-2, 6.12 ERA)Cade Townsend will start versus Alcorn State on Wednesday. Ole Miss beat Memphis, 7-5, in Oxford earlier in the season. The Rebels (24-7, 8-4) are 16-3 in the non-league and on pace for a quality slate outside the SEC. Ole Miss has won three straight SEC series for the first time since 2018. Memphis is 12-19 overall and 1-8 in the American.Let's use the space to look at situational hitting. There was a thread on the board about hitting with the bases loaded that prompted this part of the post. Below is the stat and Ole Miss' ranking in the league through 12 games of conference play. It's SEC games only.vs. LHP: .304 (5th) Arkansas is hitting .403 here. Lord.vs. RHP: .297 (4th)w/ runners on base: .294 (6th)w/ bases empty: .304 (2nd)w/ bases loaded: .208 (10th) -- Oklahoma doesn't have a hit in 14 opportunities.Leadoff reaches: ..436 (4th)Pinch hitting: .333 (4-12) - (t-2nd)RISP: .235 (t-13th)Runner 3rd/<2 outs: 64 percent (7th)w/ 2 outs: .219 (12th)Runner advances: .51 percent (3rd)Ole Miss has left the most runners on by 15 more than Arkansas and is second to UK in advancing a runner on an out.The SEC in regular offensive stats for league games only.