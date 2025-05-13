ADVERTISEMENT

BASEBALL: Rebels wrap nonconference with UT Martin tonight

Chase Parham

May 11, 2009
Ole Miss and UT Martin get together at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Oxford. The Rebels are coming off a series loss to MSU and have lost four of the last five series. Ole Miss is 34-17 overall and 14-13 in the SEC with Auburn left on the schedule. The Tigers are No. 2 in RPI, while Ole Miss is 17 in the RPI. UT Martin is 229 in the RPI. I think Ole Miss needs 17 SEC wins to host, but if I'm wrong and 16 and some type of work in Hoover is enough, you definitely need to win tonight.

Frankly, you don't need to play it, but I guess it's happening at this point. It's currently raining, and it's showing shower and thunderstorm potential through midday before clearing off. There's just as much rain here as there is in Starkville, where State canceled today's game with UNA because of "an abundance of rain" in the Golden Triangle. I laughed. Props.

RHP Cade Townsend (1-0, 7.03 ERA) vs. RHP JP Nunn (0-2, 2.91 ERA)

UT Martin is 18-30 overall and 11-12 in conference. The Skyhawks are 0-4 in quad one, 1-4 in quad 2 and have nine quad four losses. Kentucky is playing Northern Kentucky today, so that's a 200-plus RPI game.

The Rebels had a rainout earlier in the year with Southeastern Louisiana. The Lions are 50 in the RPI. That would have been a quality game to play or make up.

Brayden Randle is two weeks post-surgery to repair his finger fracture. I assume he has about another week before he returns.
 
