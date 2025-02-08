ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday AMA - Throw some questions at me

I'm just hanging out around the house most of the day and will probably throw some steaks on the grill tonight, so let's chat. Ask me anything -- questions, over/unders, buy/sells, whatever you got. Sports, life, food, etc. I'll answer throughout the day.

To kick off, If we're buying baseball player stock, based off currently public opinion or where they would be priced, a few I want to buy on:
Mason Morris
Campbell Smithwick
Hayden Federico
Luke Hill
Hudson Calhoun
 
