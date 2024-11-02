As stated elsewhere, we'll have a watch party and a postgame show today, both brought to you by Realtree. As always, use MPW15 for 15 percent off at Realtree.com. I appreciate the Jordans and Realtree immensely -- both as friends and podcast partners. Usual gang will be with you on our YouTube page to react to the action in real time. And a big thanks to Tyler for his efforts in helping get the YouTube page over 10,000 subs.



I see all the media saying the SEC will now start fining coaches for the fake injuries, but the situation is just now public. Lane was fined 50K the week Ole Miss put that statement out about the injuries. That to some level prompted the statement. I insinuated at the time, but that's what happened. It's the first offense penalty.



This game today boils down to two things for me:



1. Can Ole Miss replicate the OU second half? And I don't mean the 16-0 shutout or anything like that. I mean the offensive creativity that used the tight ends (10 total tight end targets against OU) and not being dependent on one receiver. The RPO quick passes are simulating running plays because of the lack of actual traditional run success, but the Rebels were more democratic with the targets and stayed ahead of schedule better. Dart likely needs to take off a little more, too.



2. Does Ole Miss get Taylen Green to the ground? He's going to make some big plays, and he's going to give Ole Miss chances at turnovers. Catch the football when it comes to you and shake off the big plays. However, the thing is tackling him when you get pressure. He holds the ball longer than any starting quarterback in the SEC, and he's dangerous scrambling once forced out the pocket. The Rebels get a ton of pressure but have struggled at times completing plays to the ground in the backfield. He can turn would-be sacks into first downs with his feet. Arkansas is pretty good up front, but there will be opportunities. Ole Miss has to finish them.



The forecast in Fayetteville now calls for 67 degrees at kickoff and inching into the low 70s during the game. Precipitation chances range from 3 percent to 15 percent in the afternoon.



Ole Miss' Friday injury report has Tre Harris and Nate Kalepo and Matt Jones as questionable. Probables: Walter Nolen, Caden Prieskorn, Jayden Williams, Dae'Quan Wright, Micah Pettus and Jeremy James. Arkansas' Ja'Quinden Jackson is out.