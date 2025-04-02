Chase Parham
RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
-
- May 11, 2009
-
- 39,348
-
- 151,908
-
- 113
Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard is staying at Ole Miss. That was first reported by RebelGrove.com earlier on Wednesday, and Beard has since confirmed it on Twitter. The Rebels, fresh off a Sweet Sixteen berth, are even more committed to the program and keeping Beard longterm after an aggressive pursuit by Texas A&M.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.