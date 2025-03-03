Chase Parham
May 11, 2009
- 39,136
- 149,886
- 113
Ole Miss is 10-1 and winners of nine straight following the sweep of Wright State. The Rebels have a five-game week with midweeks versus Southeastern Louisiana and Murray State and a weekend series with Jacksonville State.
Rain is expected on Tuesday, and if there's a rain out, don't rule out the option of a Wednesday doubleheader against Murray State. I''m not reporting that'll happen, but it's one option being discuss should Tuesday get derailed by rain.
