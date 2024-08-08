Ole Miss spent Thursday morning in pads, continuing its “ramp up” as Lane Kiffin called the methodical camp schedule that emphasizes off days and long periods of rest even when it’s back-to-back days.



The media got around 15 minutes of access on Thursday morning, and there were no team drills during those periods. Everything was position drills.



Every group seemed present and accounted for outside of linebackers. There was a skeleton group of backers that included TJ Dottery, but I’m assuming the remainder of the notable players at that position were still inside.



Scouts from the Packers and Saints were in attendance, and during our watch periods, both scouts were exclusively focused on defensive line drills. That’s not a surprise, obviously.



Black jersey (limited or no contact) participants this morning were Jordan Watkins, Juice Wells, Princely Umanmielen, Trey Amos and DeeJay Holmes. Micah Pettus also spent those periods on an exercise bike.



No one looked particularly hobbled. Umanmielen was full speed through drills, and Wells and Watkins both practiced routes and cutting without any visual issues.



The offensive line looked to be intact and healthy, best I could tell. Both Washington transfers, Julius Buelow and Nate Kalepo, were present and in offensive contact jerseys. Kalepo had been in concussion protocol.



It's probably just the periods we see each day, but Kevin Smith is relentless about ball security and getting the extra yard or two. A lot of technical work on the form with keeping shoulders parallel and avoiding wasted movement and poor balance.



Jared Ivey on making sure the new guys on the DL understand the system and what is required: “I’m trying to be vocal and speak up when I see anything. There are things I messed up earlier in my career, so I can help those guys through it. Bring some wisdom from someone who can do it.”



Ivey on Princely: “He’s a good dude, extensive wardrobe, he’s one of those guys…. He’s a pretty boy; we mess with him a little bit, but that’s just him. He has a really good work ethic and has been diligent in the training room to get back. I’m excited to see him get right.”