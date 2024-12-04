The word salad of how Ole Miss is behind Miami but Alabama isn't:"Yeah, I think in terms of the analysis of how everything played, I just want to say to everybody on the call, these are not easy decisions for us to make as we look through it, meaning we just don't come to the answer and say, these are how the teams should be ranked.There's a lot of conversation, a lot of back and forth between them. In Miami up until the last three weeks they've had a very good season. They've lost two in the last three weeks. Mississippi, for example, has a win against Georgia, as you know, a win against South Carolina. But they have a loss against Kentucky, the loss in overtime against LSU. At sometimes their offense is putting up a lot of points, defense leads the country in a lot of sacks. Miami, top offense in the country with 44 points and over 500 yards per game. So it's really close. It's not just one data point over the other. We just try to take a look -- not try; we do take a look at their body of work to evaluate them and make decisions. Obviously Mississippi is going to be ahead of South Carolina with the head to head, same record. As we evaluated them, that's how the vote came out in terms of Miami, Mississippi and then South Carolina."On not ranking teams again who aren't playing this weekend. So basically Alabama can fall out if Clemson gets in, but the committee doesn't consider any resume that isn't playing this weekend. Even if data points change as far as how their strength of schedule changes."I'm saying -- in answer to the question, if you take, for example, Tennessee is ahead ofSMU, Indiana is behind SMU; Tennessee will not drop below Indiana at any point. Neither team is playing. But SMU could move up, depending on how we evaluate the game. They could stay where they are or they could move down depending on the outcome of the game. But Tennessee and Indiana in this example would never flip. Indiana would never move ahead of Tennessee and Tennessee would never drop below Indiana because we've already evaluated them. There's not another data point because they're not playing in the championship games.So we don't have anything else to add to the evaluation of those teams, so we can't move them above or below each other."If you'd like to read all of it.