Chase Parham
RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
-
- May 11, 2009
-
- 38,595
-
- 144,010
-
- 113
I am writing a long report about Ole Miss pitchers after fall ball, and I realized that the one you're most curious about is also potentially the 2025 starting quarterback. You're curious because he's potentially the starting quarterback. So, let's start with Simmons in this pull-out content piece, and then I'll get back to the pitchers and baseball and all that to run later.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: