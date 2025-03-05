ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS: Women's tourney gets rolling today

Neal McCready

Feb 26, 2008
Oxford, MS
The 2025 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament begins on Wednesday and is wide open for one of the most competitive leagues in the country.

South Carolina is the 1-seed via Sunday's coin toss win, with Texas earning the No. 2 seed.

LSU, Kentucky, Alabama and Oklahoma all have reasonable shots to host the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in a couple weeks but could all use a win or two in Greenville this week.

Wednesday's first round begins the tournament with four games. The top-four seeds get a double bye into Friday's quarterfinals.

2025 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Schedule​

All times Eastern

Wednesday, March 5

  • Game 1: 9-seed Tennessee vs. 16-seed Texas A&M, 11 a.m. on SEC Network (Watch on FUBO via free trial)
  • Game 2: 12-seed Georgia vs. 13-seed Arkansas, approx. 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network (Watch on FUBO)
  • Game 3: 10-seed Mississippi State vs. 15-seed Missouri, 6 p.m. on SEC Network (Watch on FUBO)
  • Game 4: 11-seed Florida vs. 14-seed Auburn, approx. 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network (Watch on FUBO)
With a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament, Ole Miss won't be in action in Greenville, South Carolina, until Thursday at 5 p.m. CT. The Rebs will take on the winner of Missouri and Mississippi State.

Thursday, March 6

  • Game 5: 8-seed Vanderbilt vs. Game 1 winner, 11 a.m. on SEC Network (Watch on FUBO)
  • Game 6: 5-seed Oklahoma vs. Game 2 winner, approx. 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network (Watch on FUBO)
  • Game 7: 7-seed Ole Miss vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m. on SEC Network (Watch on FUBO)
  • Game 8: 6-seed Alabama vs. Game 4 winner, approx. 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network (Watch on FUBO)

With two Top 10 wins down the stretch, Ole Miss has rocketed up the latest bracketology projections into hosting territory. ESPN currently lists the Rebels as the No. 4 seed in the Birmingham Region 1, hosting No. 5 seed Ohio State, along with Fairfield and Florida Gulf Coast. HerHoopStats has a similar prediction, only inserting Kansas State, Montana State and Murray State as the three visitors to Oxford.



 
