RECRUITING: Early Signing Period Recruiting/Transfer Notes, presented by A-1 Discount Lawn

Welcome to the early signing period, as Ole Miss looks to sign the bulk of its high school class. The fax machine or email system or whatever option can start receiving incoming NLIs as early as 7 a.m. local time so we're already in the eastern time zone window.

We'll update everything here including a list of who has sent in paperwork.

Team Rankings - These update in semi-real time if people flip the prospects correctly.

Commitment List - We'll flip prospects to signed as they come in.

Yesterday's thread from Neal.

RECRUITING: - Monday, Dec. 2 - Tuesday, Dec. 3 Recruiting and transfer portal notes, presented by A-1 Discount Lawn and Tree Service

Daily recruiting notes are presented by A-1 Discount Tree and Lawn Service. For removal, trimming, stump grinding, demolition and land clearing, call A-1 at 601-981-4900 (tel:601-981-4900) or check out their website www.A1DiscountTree.com(http://www.a1discounttree.com/ Here's the thread from...
olemiss.forums.rivals.com olemiss.forums.rivals.com
1733314063537.png

