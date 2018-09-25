Welcome to the New Rivals Community

Wanting to join the rest of our members? Feel free to sign up today.

Help and tutorials · Login

Sign Up

  1. Football Forums

    1. The Grove

      Get the inside scoop about Ole Miss sports
      Discussions:
      93,937
      Messages:
      1,397,419
      GHOLSONREB Latest: Here is how Josh Clarke's season ended GHOLSONREB, Sep 25, 2018 at 1:35 AM
      RSS

    2. Archive Board

      The RebelGrove.com Archive Board is where the site administrators store posts with relevant information. If you missed something, check here.
      Discussions:
      458
      Messages:
      4,890
      Swag4Heisman Latest: 10:08 PM update Swag4Heisman, Aug 16, 2018
      RSS

  2. Other Forums

    1. Hotty Toddy Talk

      An open message board for posting news, information, and opinions about Ole Miss athletics
      Discussions:
      2,538
      Messages:
      20,501
      zreb Latest: I was there for this "home-cooking special" zreb, Sep 24, 2018 at 1:14 PM
      RSS

    2. Ticket Exchange

      Post your ticket needs or availability -- or use this forum to test posting
      Discussions:
      1,994
      Messages:
      3,633
      captain2476 Latest: Need 2 ULM tickets captain2476, Sep 23, 2018 at 8:20 PM
      RSS

    3. Ole Miss Non-Sports Board

      One source board for linking news stories and posting news releases
      Discussions:
      330
      Messages:
      1,698
      JT_Bowtie Latest: test JT_Bowtie, Sep 8, 2018
      RSS

    4. The Square Board

      Forum for RebelSports.net to discuss non-sports topics
      Discussions:
      2,317
      Messages:
      86,271
      surfrebel Latest: Perjury hedge? Sure starting to look that way with Kavanaugh's two accusers surfrebel, Sep 25, 2018 at 12:03 AM
      RSS

  3. National Forums

    1. College Football

      College Football Soundoff - The online meeting place for college football fans

    2. College Basketball

      College Basketball Board

    3. Football Recruiting

      The Main Board

    4. Basketball Recruiting

      Basketball Recruiting Board

    5. College Baseball Clubhouse

      Rivals.com College Baseball Forum

    6. High School Sports Central

      Rivals.com High School Sports Forum