HOOPS: KenPom after yesterday

Chase Parham

Chase Parham

May 11, 2009
KenPom has Ole Miss projected to go 20-11, 9-9 in the SEC after yesterday's slate of games. I keep coming back to the middle half of the conference schedule that will decide it. As evidenced by that stat elsewhere on the board regarding the SEC's home dominance, wins are at a minimum on the road, and you have to hold serve the vast majority of the time at home.

The middle nine SEC games are as follows, and the percentage is Ole Miss' likelihood to win, per KenPom.

Screenshot 2025-01-05 at 6.57.37 AM.png

Some really tough home games and, relative to the league, some puncher's chance opportunities on the road with Missouri, LSU, Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Metrically, Ole Miss still shows really well. The Rebels are 34th nationally in offensive adjusted efficiency and 26th in defensive adjusted efficiency. They are fourth nationally in committing the fewest turnovers and eighth in forcing turnovers. Then, of course, there's the front court issue. Ole Miss is 299th in offensive blocks meaning they get blocked a ton (though oddly Ole Miss is one of the best in team defensive blocks), and the Rebels are 267th in rebounding margin. That's last in the SEC. Georgia was 12 in that stat entering yesterday.

KenPom gives Ole Miss a 43 percent chance in Fayetteville on Wednesday.
 
