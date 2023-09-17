Similar to what we talked about, thought the guys finished well especially offensively. Good win, good finish. But wasn’t pleased with how we finished defensively and played defensively. Give Tech credit. Watching the film they were good with schemes and effort. We need to get to work. We didn’t tackle well and didn’t act physical enough. Jaxson stepped up with us limited with personnel. He was great. Run game stepped up. Big challenge. Hardest place to play and best team on planet the last 15 years.



Been against Kevin a number of times and played against him multiple places. Our guys watching the TV copy there’s a change. T-Rob seems to be calling the defense. We played him at South Carolina and preparing accordingly. He’s done a good job.



We’ve always tried to play more linemen. With speed of it and the way teams sub D-linemen we thought it was our fourth quarter issues to some extent. Trying to rotate and keep competition. Vic can play all four spots. Lucky to have him. 38 second half points was good obviously. C



Sometimes we think games may go like a year ago and those guys were good and well coached. I thought Tech played hard and we didn’t dominate up front defensively with run or pass. That was disappointing.



Jared did some nice things inside and his versatility was good. We can run different fronts and give looks with him. It’s good to see.



Perkins is doing a great job, continue to play him more and more. He’s a difference maker. When he goes in, you see big plays immediately. We have to keep getting him out there.



With Tre down and Knox very limited, Ayden got a chance to play and did some good things. He’ll continue to get better. He’s talented.



Tight ends have done some good things. Continue to try to improve them. There’s transition because they didn’t grow up playing that spot. We have to keep plugging away.



We didn’t get a turnover despite playing that many plays. Hate to see that. But we are taking care of the ball well on offense. That’s good to see and need to keep that up for league play.



Every week is the end of the world. Teams are good or bad based off one week. With portal and new staff, I’d wait to make big evaluations on that. Like always, the SEC will end up rising to the top.



Tech played, too. I mean we’d like more physicality, but sometimes teams match it. We need to reset and get back at it. It’s the big challenge in the sport. We need to be better next week.