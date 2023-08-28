We have to prepare really well and be ready to play in a lot of heat also and what comes with that and how to play through that. Got a lot of work to do. The mock game went really well which isn’t always the case every year. The did a good job with making it a game day with energy and substitutions and the score was 72-0. It’s not like that every year. I get frustrated some times. Back to work and I like where they are as a team. How they work.



Not made final decision on starting quarterback. Excited about all of them. Both guys did really well Saturday and we’re excited and trust them.



We’re playing at home so we know the heat and we played at exact same time Saturday. We had the heat then too. You have to push yourself. We’ll play a lot of players and they need to be read for roles. Good opportunities for guys.



I like to collect info and keep practicing and push forward with the QBs. Both guys can win games and have on big stages. It’s like the NFL. Unusual here and not many colleges have that with the big stage.



I don’t like the new rule. I like change when it’s needed. Offensive guys don’t like it, defensive guys do. Glaring difference this past weekend. It was 1.7 possessions different than last year even though small sample size. I think the game was very exciting and fans liked it and people love it. This change isn’t needed at all. If you’ll notice, defensive coaches must be making the new rules. Even with pass interference they don’t have to look back at the ball anymore. Wonder who is on that committee.



We want energy in the mock game but you never know how it’ll translate. We try to make it as close as we can and want those guys to play hard and simulate the game as much as possible. They did better than sometimes.



Franklin isn’t practicing yet, unfortunately. Hard to know what he looks like but he was a playmaker before. We anticipate him out there soon.



The way the defense communicated with each other was great and we are putting in a lot of stuff but not too much stuff they can’t understand what they are doing. I understand why so many coaches speak highly of Pete from a schematic standpoint.



I’ve seen good chemistry and a year ago I didn’t say that. It showed itself unfortunately. I feel much different about this. The majority of the new players have played a lot and came in with the right attitude, even with reduced roles in chances. Now it’s easier versus when things don’t go well but I’m really pleased so far. They’ve been great.



I have confident on the OL with the number of players. If we played today, we’d rotate some and not just play five.



Chris Graves we expect to play. All info we have is he’s eligible. Now he needs to keep working to catch up with us. He’s new.



Jam has been working hard. He helps in backfield and special teams. He’s been good so far, good addition.



Graves was a numbers decision, especially at that position. That was more of a need at that spot. Not just a luxury because we have all these players there.



The question with the new guys is they’ve just never played together. You can’t just plug guys in. There’s a lot to it and working together. It’s not an individual sport. We will see how they look.



We won’t put numbers on Judkins’ touches. Each week is unique. We’ll do whatever it takes to win. It’ll vary by the week.



I think it’s the deepest team from a quality standpoint. We have better backups this year, but it’s not individual. They have to play together. Remains to be seen.

Saunders has done a lot of things. Big culture guy and plays hard. He’s long and has good speed. Excited about him on defense and special teams.