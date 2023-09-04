Recapping the game, any time you win like that a lot of things have to go right. Good energy and execution. First game it's like an expansion team with new players. Communication was good. Substitutions. Big challenge this week. Cotton Bowl champs. Top 25 ranking. It's an SEC type football team. Basically a 9 game conference schedule. Have our hands full on the road. They beat the Heisman winner.



Bralon Brown did a good job on special teams and a good catch. He played well.



Every year is different for every team. Tulane was 2-10 that season last time and I thought they were going to be good and they almost beat Oklahoma right before us, but it didn't work out. Pratt played great last week. Savvy, accurate, tough, good player. They won 12 games last year. They are confident.



Jaxson played really well and had a good camp. He's the starting QB. I've said all along I'm excited about that room and the depth> Walker came in and played well and made throws, too. Each position group is a team in itself. That room is dramatically improved.



For the most part the guys played hard regardless of score. We came out good in the third quarter and weren't flat. We have been flat in those games before.



Perkins was dynamic and a defensive player of the game. Had a good block on the special teams touchdown too. He's as advertised. You don't always know that.



Both kickers have done a great job and can kickoff and make field goals. We made that room better too. It's exciting to have both those guys. It's unique.



Jaxson didn't have a big reaction to being named the starter. He controls what you can control. He can't control how many snaps he gets. We control that. They don't have to like it. They need to respect it.



Vic played well at both tackles. Caden Lee played well. Walker came in and did well; that was awesome.



Special teams did a really good job. Punt return for touchdown first time in 10 years. Caused the fumble on the kickoff. Proud of Banks for playing hard. He seized an opportunity and is playing well with opportunities.



Not much cohesion on the first play but with the moving parts and a new structure, it was totally different and the guys did a really good job.



Heath did a great job and stepped up and made plays. He hadn't started before and he did it.



I'm not evaluating my team Saturday. I'm worried about going on the road and beating a top 25 team and a QB who was almost perfect last week. I'd love an evaluation game. This isn't that.



I can't take credit for Juice getting the tee. That's Tom and Wild Rose. I'd seen him do it with ducks. I didn't see it with the kicking tee before that.



Amazing job by Willie turning Tulane around like that. One of the biggest in the history of college football. Good coaching and has good players. It also takes a good QB.



Harris was exciting to see. A Mississippi kid making plays. He was a player of the game, too. Awesome to see him make those plays with that type of force.