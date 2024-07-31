Exciting to be out there and guys did a good job over the summer. Even though working with them in the spring and summer, some guys are specifically back from injuries and that made it more exciting. Seeing everyone together. Fun to see where everyone will fit. We talked about hype and outside expectations and how that doesn’t matter. Individually or team. We have to get to work and get ready. At same time it’s exciting we have a lot of pieces to work with. A lot of exciting stuff.



I hope the OL newcomers can have a major impact. I see guys every day so I don’t see change as much. For you guys, you can see how guys look better. We look like a real team for the first time since I’ve been here. It doesn’t mean we’re going to be any good, but we have length and size and have a ton of options. We look better on offense as well.



We haven’t had much work with Henry Parrish yet, but I’ve known him for a long time. Physically he doesn’t look a ton different, but he’s played a lot of football and understands our system and has football intelligence.



I don’t know about the RB rotation. I don’t really care which way it goes, if it’s one guy so far ahead or it’s 2 or 3. We’ll just figure out the way to win. We don’t care how it looks. Our systems look different based on players. On paper it looks like by committee, but I don’t worry about that. It’ll figure itself out.



A lot of times jump from first to second year and I hope for that with Suntarine. Outside backer/end is a tough position as a freshman. He had a good offseason, he’s talented and he’ll have a good year.



Walter practiced great today. We’ve had good experiences with him and buy-in. It’s one practice, but he’s headed in the right direction.



Yards per play is I measure defensively, not total yards allowed. You play more plays defensively because of our offense.



The portal guys have done well. We’ve valued who they are and how they fit. That matters as much or more than the player’s talent. I has to be the right eval and makeup. You need guys who will buy-in. Talent alone doesn’t win. We’ve gotten the right guys that way.



We answered a lot of those questions I had from the Georgia game. It doesn’t mean we’ll win, but we look like Alabama and Georgia in warmups. If you don’t have length, you’re going to struggle. It’s so hard to play every week undersized. Certain games it’s hit us. Now we have a chance.



The cost to that is we don’t know who’s starting where, but it’s more competitive which is a good thing. In past years I could pretty much predict starters at this point. Right now I have no idea at certain spots..



The goal is winning, and that has to override individual numbers at times. Not every WR and TE is going to have a gigantic stats year. That’s a buy-in, too.



Juice has rehabbed well and trained hard. He’s highly competitive and wants to get better. I’m very pleased with him.



JJ Pegues is a leader defensively. He came back and invests in the team, hangs out with players and really does it.



“Not here today” – Answer about Deion Smith.



Having years with guys helps with the hype. We keep groundwork with the culture. And Dart and Pegues know the expectations. They handle so much of it.



I think having more coaches is a good thing like the NFL. It’s probably good where guys can be somewhere but not coach. In the past certain coaches could only do certain things at certain times.