Continue to push through. We've had a good start to camp and stayed relatively healthy which is important with our ramp up schedule. Saturday the defense played well, the DL, the top guys were extremely good. Still working through some combinations. We threw more to gauge the QBs behind Jaxson. Have two portal players with injuries Hope to get them back fully shortly.



I see Micah Davis on special teams and he can also play inside and outside at receiver. He can help in a lot of ways..



We'll fall back to signaling if the helmet communication fails. And you have to have the old system anyway ready to go. We'll need it for the under 15 seconds.



OL Saturday was up and down. We're deeper there where we have a second team that can play without drop off. They are in a good place, but they weren't as consistent. But again they played against a DL that can be very elite. The DL played great on Saturday.



I don't think the injury report thing is a big deal. I get coaches want to hide them, but at same time it helps just get it out there so people aren't coming to get info from players. I don't have a strong opinion, shockingly.



Tre Harris would be in the running for most improved player compared to last year. That says a lot. The Harris-Amos matchups are cool to see. Tre is motivated and could have a huge year.



I apply pressure on myself so the outside pressure doesn't get to me. But I talk about it all the time with the team. We have to handle that well. With team or individual mentions. Rankings, mock drafts all that. A lot to guard against.



Juice is in that category of we expect him to be full strength. Princely, too.



I'm not supposed to comment on the lawsuit. I will say I've never read the book.



The majority of portal incoming guys have played well and as expected. Not all of course but majority are performing in roles and how we hoped.