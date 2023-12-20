ADVERTISEMENT

RECRUITING: National Signing Day Notes, presented by A-1 Discount Tree and Lawn Service

Status
Not open for further replies.
Chase Parham

Chase Parham

RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
May 11, 2009
37,745
137,509
113
1703070693680.png

Welcome to National Signing Day, as Ole Miss secures its non-transfer class today and looks to add quite the big fish to its portal group with Walter Nolen. The Texas A&M defensive tackle told Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday he is down to Ole Miss and Oregon, and with Texas A&M and Georgia out of the way, Ole Miss is the prohibitive favorite, as people around Ole Miss and the Ducks expect him to join the Rebels. In hindsight, there was little substance to Georgia's run. It could happen as early as today, I was told last night.

Lane Kiffin speaks at 2 p.m. today. We'll have coverage of that. That's also the time Noreel White is expected to publicly sign in Moss Point.

I will edit this post as players send in their paperwork with the list of signees. That can happen as early as 7 a.m. in whichever time zone the player lives in.

SIGNED WITH OLE MISS

Andy Jaffe
Cameron Clark
Deion Smith
John Wayne Oliver
Cedrick Beavers
Katrevrick Banks
Travaris Banks
Anthony Maddox
Dillon Hipp
Kavion Broussard
Jeffery Rush
William Echoles
Raymond Collins
Anthony Robinson
Marquis Willis
Jude Foster
Patrick Broomfield
Kamarion Franklin
Noreel White
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: pforddc, Juco2, Coopty and 57 others
Status
Not open for further replies.

Similar threads

N
  • Locked
  • Sticky

RECRUITING: Thursday, June 20 -- Monday, June 24 Recruiting Notes, presented by A-1 Discount Tree and Lawn Service

Replies
3
Views
3K
The Grove
Neal McCready
N
N
  • Locked

RECRUITING: Thursday, June 13 - Monday, June 17 Recruiting Notes, presented by A-1 Discount Tree and Lawn Service

Replies
36
Views
9K
The Grove
Neal McCready
N
N
  • Locked

RECRUITING: Tuesday, June 4 -- Monday, June 10 Recruiting Notes, presented by A-1 Discount Tree and Lawn Service

Replies
25
Views
14K
The Grove
Neal McCready
N
N
  • Locked

RECRUITING: May 31 - June 3 Recruiting Notes, presented by A-1 Discount Tree and Lawn Service

Replies
7
Views
5K
The Grove
Neal McCready
N
N
  • Locked

RECRUITING: Monday, April 29 - Sunday, May 5 Recruiting/Transfer Portal Notes, presented by A-1 Discount Tree and Lawn Service

Replies
7
Views
10K
The Grove
Neal McCready
N
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today