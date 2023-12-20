Welcome to National Signing Day, as Ole Miss secures its non-transfer class today and looks to add quite the big fish to its portal group with Walter Nolen. The Texas A&M defensive tackle told Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday he is down to Ole Miss and Oregon, and with Texas A&M and Georgia out of the way, Ole Miss is the prohibitive favorite, as people around Ole Miss and the Ducks expect him to join the Rebels. In hindsight, there was little substance to Georgia's run. It could happen as early as today, I was told last night.Lane Kiffin speaks at 2 p.m. today. We'll have coverage of that. That's also the time Noreel White is expected to publicly sign in Moss Point.I will edit this post as players send in their paperwork with the list of signees. That can happen as early as 7 a.m. in whichever time zone the player lives in.Andy JaffeCameron ClarkDeion SmithJohn Wayne OliverCedrick BeaversKatrevrick BanksTravaris BanksAnthony MaddoxDillon HippKavion BroussardJeffery RushWilliam EcholesRaymond CollinsAnthony RobinsonMarquis WillisJude FosterPatrick BroomfieldKamarion FranklinNoreel White