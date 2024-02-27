ADVERTISEMENT

BASEBALL: Ole Miss begins 5-game week with Little Rock in Oxford

Chase Parham

Chase Parham

RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
May 11, 2009
37,619
136,578
113
Ole Miss hosts Little Rock at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Swayze Field, the first of five games this week with Missouri State on Wednesday and Iowa for three games starting Friday. Wes Mendes will start for Ole Miss today, and Riley Maddox has the ball on Wednesday.

The Rebels are also flipping the first two days of the rotation this weekend with Gunnar Dennis getting the Friday start and JT Quinn going on Saturday. Grayson Saunier remains on Sunday. More on that later in the weekend.

This is a good opportunity for Mendes against the Trojans who are 4-3 after a series loss to Wichita State, a series win over Illinois State and a midweek victory against Memphis.

Mendes, a left-handed freshman, was excellent against Hawaii with three scoreless innings. He didn't allow a hit with four strikeouts and one walk. He had a rough relief outing against Arkansas State, giving up three hits and two walks, leading to two runs in two innings. He was great in the preseason, and Ole Miss needs him to fill a role. This feels like a game for Mendes to try to prove he can at minimum hold down the midweek role. He's thrown more than 40 pitches in both appearances.

Little Rock is going with right-hander Jack Cline, who has a 1.17 ERA in 7.1 innings with seven strikeouts and four walks. It's a really small sample size, but opponents' BABIP is .150, so he's either really initiating soft contact, or he's getting lucky.
 
  • Like
Reactions: fbelliott, lpruittms, Fabius and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chase Parham

BASEBALL: Quick hits: Ole Miss and Mississippi State meet tonight in Pearl

Replies
3
Views
1K
The Grove
gorebls
gorebls
N

BASEBALL: SEC Baseball Weekly Honors

Replies
4
Views
353
The Grove
greb25
greb25
N

BASEBALL: SEC weekly honors

Replies
3
Views
490
The Grove
Lereb1
Lereb1
N

BASEBALL: SEC honors, weekly schedule

Replies
1
Views
198
The Grove
FWEBB
FWEBB
N

BASEBALL: SEC weekly honors announced

Replies
0
Views
277
The Grove
Neal McCready
N
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today