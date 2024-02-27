Ole Miss hosts Little Rock at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Swayze Field, the first of five games this week with Missouri State on Wednesday and Iowa for three games starting Friday. Wes Mendes will start for Ole Miss today, and Riley Maddox has the ball on Wednesday.



The Rebels are also flipping the first two days of the rotation this weekend with Gunnar Dennis getting the Friday start and JT Quinn going on Saturday. Grayson Saunier remains on Sunday. More on that later in the weekend.



This is a good opportunity for Mendes against the Trojans who are 4-3 after a series loss to Wichita State, a series win over Illinois State and a midweek victory against Memphis.



Mendes, a left-handed freshman, was excellent against Hawaii with three scoreless innings. He didn't allow a hit with four strikeouts and one walk. He had a rough relief outing against Arkansas State, giving up three hits and two walks, leading to two runs in two innings. He was great in the preseason, and Ole Miss needs him to fill a role. This feels like a game for Mendes to try to prove he can at minimum hold down the midweek role. He's thrown more than 40 pitches in both appearances.



Little Rock is going with right-hander Jack Cline, who has a 1.17 ERA in 7.1 innings with seven strikeouts and four walks. It's a really small sample size, but opponents' BABIP is .150, so he's either really initiating soft contact, or he's getting lucky.