Ole Miss athletics total revenue: $149,304,681

2023: 142,171,362



Ole Miss athletics total expenses: $157,019,279

2023: 150,195,985



The four sports that charge for admission. Softball is starting paid admission this season, so that would be included next year when I do this summary.



Parentheses is 2023 number



Football

Revenue: 75,260,701

Expenses: 57,122,596 (60,203,672)



Net: 18,138,105 (12,301,036)



Men's Basketball:

Revenue: 13,745,701 (12,259,691)

Expenses: 15,101,109 (15,933,612)



Net: MINUS 1,355,404 (MINUS 3,673,921)



Baseball

Revenue: 10,186,379 (10,192,493)

Expenses: 9,124,735 (10,026,367)



Net: 1,061,644 (166,126)



Women's Basketball

Revenue: 795,299 (1,043,738)

Expenses: 8,343,954 (9,483,332)



Net: MINUS 7,548,655 (MINUS 8,439,594)



Of note, debt services are listed as non-sport specific. In last year's revenue report for 2023, the Pavilion debt was put in as an expense -- half to men's hoops and half to women's hoops. So last year there was an extra expense line item on each of those sports for 2,374,559. You'd have to add that total to this year's number to get the apples to apples from an increase or decrease standpoint. Mens' hoops -- taking out the debt in 2023 -- netted basically the same both years. Women's hoops, taking that out, lost about 1.5 million more this year.