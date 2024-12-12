Chase Parham
RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
- May 11, 2009
- 38,640
- 144,636
- 113
As Luke posted about and the player put on social media, ULM running back Ahmad Hardy is in town for an official visit. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder rushed 238 times for 1,351 yards as a freshman at ULM. That was the 10th most rushing yards nationally, and he scored 13 touchdowns for the Warhawks. The most impressive stat is that only 1.4 yards per rush came before contact. He had a whopping 4.3 yards per carry after contact and forced 96 missed tackles on the season. He had 90 yards rushing after contact in six games this season.
Ole Miss, as a team in 448 rushes, forced 89 total missed tackles and averaged just fewer than three yards per rush after contact. Henry Parrish was at 2.97 per rush after contact, and Ulysses Bentley was at 2.44 after contact. Obviously there's a difference in Sun Belt versus SEC, but that was a negative stat for the Rebels this season considering the OL woes. Ole Miss didn't create holes or fight through tackles. Hardy had 15 carries for 60 yards against Auburn in week 12. Hardy caused four missed tackles in that game. The only time a Rebel forced that many in a game was Bentley's six against Georgia.
Oregon, Texas and Auburn are the teams most linked to Hardy outside of Ole Miss. Auburn has UConn running back Durell Robinson on campus right now. And the following was in an Oregon recruiting notebook yesterday on Rivals. This is far from scientific, but the Texas Rivas site, which does an excellent job, hasn't mentioned Hardy in nine days.
Running back: There will be a few running backs in the portal, but the Ducks may not make much of a push unless a no brainer enters the portal. The Ducks are not giving up on keeping Jordan James around another year. It would not be overly surprising to hear about Oregon making a NIL push to keep James along with the super talented freshmen coming in and Da’Jaun Riggs.
Yesterday's thread is here to catch up on the latest from Wednesday.
Daily recruiting notes are presented by A-1 Discount Tree and Lawn Service.
Wednesday, Dec. 11 Recruiting Notes
Last edited: