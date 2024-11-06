Neal McCready
All-Pro NFL
Staff
-
Feb 26, 2008
-
- 65,784
-
- 378,208
-
- 113
Ole Miss will obviously have a huge crowd of prospects in town this weekend for its showdown with No. 2 Georgia. I'll get those names to you over the course of the day. First, here's a few of the 2025 prospects expected to spend some time in Oxford this weekend.
Chattanooga, Tenn., four-star RB/Ole Miss commitment Shekai Mills-Knight
Picayune, Miss., three-star RB/Louisiana-Lafayette commitment Darrell Smith
Saraland, Ala., four-star WR/Ole Miss commitment Dillon Alfred
Ackerman, Miss., four-star WR/Alabama commitment Caleb Cunningham
Bay Minette, Ala., three-star WR TI Mims
League City, Texas three-star WR/Arizona commitment Muizz Tounkara
Buford, Ga., three-star TE/Ole Miss commitment Hayden Bradley
Naples, Fla., three-star OL/Ole Miss commitment Taren Hedrick
Rayville, La., three-star OL/Ole Miss commitment Kenneth Boston
Tupelo, Miss., OL Mason Waddle
New Orleans, La., three-star DE/Ole Miss commitment Corey Adams Jr.
Fulton, Miss., three-star LB/Ole Miss commitment Bryson Walters
Lake Cormorant, Miss., four-star LB/Ole Miss commitment Jarcoby Hopson
Pensacola, Fla., four-star safety/Ole Miss commitment Ladarian Clardy
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/ladarian-clardy-291269?view=pv
Bradenton, Fla., four-star safety/Ole Miss commitment Major Preston Jr.
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/major-preston-300138?view=pv
Tupelo, Miss., four-star CB/Ole Miss commitment Maison Dunn
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/maison-dunn-315436?view=pv
More (2026 and 2027 prospects) will be listed later today
