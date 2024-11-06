Ole Miss will obviously have a huge crowd of prospects in town this weekend for its showdown with No. 2 Georgia. I'll get those names to you over the course of the day. First, here's a few of the 2025 prospects expected to spend some time in Oxford this weekend.Chattanooga, Tenn., four-star RB/Ole Miss commitment Shekai Mills-KnightPicayune, Miss., three-star RB/Louisiana-Lafayette commitment Darrell SmithSaraland, Ala., four-star WR/Ole Miss commitment Dillon AlfredAckerman, Miss., four-star WR/Alabama commitment Caleb CunninghamBay Minette, Ala., three-star WR TI MimsLeague City, Texas three-star WR/Arizona commitment Muizz TounkaraBuford, Ga., three-star TE/Ole Miss commitment Hayden BradleyNaples, Fla., three-star OL/Ole Miss commitment Taren HedrickRayville, La., three-star OL/Ole Miss commitment Kenneth BostonTupelo, Miss., OL Mason WaddleNew Orleans, La., three-star DE/Ole Miss commitment Corey Adams Jr.Fulton, Miss., three-star LB/Ole Miss commitment Bryson WaltersLake Cormorant, Miss., four-star LB/Ole Miss commitment Jarcoby HopsonPensacola, Fla., four-star safety/Ole Miss commitment Ladarian ClardyBradenton, Fla., four-star safety/Ole Miss commitment Major Preston Jr.Tupelo, Miss., four-star CB/Ole Miss commitment Maison DunnMore (2026 and 2027 prospects) will be listed later today