RECRUITING: Wednesday, Nov. 6 - Monday, Nov. 11 Recruiting Notes, presented by A-1 Discount Lawn and Tree Service

Neal McCready

Feb 26, 2008
Oxford, MS
Ole Miss will obviously have a huge crowd of prospects in town this weekend for its showdown with No. 2 Georgia. I'll get those names to you over the course of the day. First, here's a few of the 2025 prospects expected to spend some time in Oxford this weekend.

Ole Miss will obviously have a huge crowd of prospects in town this weekend for its showdown with No. 2 Georgia. I'll get those names to you over the course of the day. First, here's a few of the 2025 prospects expected to spend some time in Oxford this weekend.

Chattanooga, Tenn., four-star RB/Ole Miss commitment Shekai Mills-Knight


Picayune, Miss., three-star RB/Louisiana-Lafayette commitment Darrell Smith


Saraland, Ala., four-star WR/Ole Miss commitment Dillon Alfred


Ackerman, Miss., four-star WR/Alabama commitment Caleb Cunningham


Bay Minette, Ala., three-star WR TI Mims


League City, Texas three-star WR/Arizona commitment Muizz Tounkara


Buford, Ga., three-star TE/Ole Miss commitment Hayden Bradley


Naples, Fla., three-star OL/Ole Miss commitment Taren Hedrick


Rayville, La., three-star OL/Ole Miss commitment Kenneth Boston


Tupelo, Miss., OL Mason Waddle

New Orleans, La., three-star DE/Ole Miss commitment Corey Adams Jr.


Fulton, Miss., three-star LB/Ole Miss commitment Bryson Walters


Lake Cormorant, Miss., four-star LB/Ole Miss commitment Jarcoby Hopson


Pensacola, Fla., four-star safety/Ole Miss commitment Ladarian Clardy

https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/ladarian-clardy-291269?view=pv

Bradenton, Fla., four-star safety/Ole Miss commitment Major Preston Jr.

https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/major-preston-300138?view=pv

Tupelo, Miss., four-star CB/Ole Miss commitment Maison Dunn

https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/maison-dunn-315436?view=pv

More (2026 and 2027 prospects) will be listed later today
 
