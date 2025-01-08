ADVERTISEMENT

BASEBALL: What does new roster limit mean for college baseball?

Chase Parham

Chase Parham

RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
May 11, 2009
38,779
146,935
113
The House Settlement conversation and related NCAA rule changes have mostly been focused on the revenue sharing elements of the near future, but the roster limits are real things, as well.

Football’s roster limit starting in the fall is moving from 125 to 105, and teams can – but don’t have to – give scholarships to the entire roster. Increased scholarships, up to a certain amount, come out of the revenue sharing pie, so some schools are hesitant to go full bore on this scholarship increase.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: kpreb01, Rebsrockem, Analyticsorkick and 1 other person
Chase Parham said:
The House Settlement conversation and related NCAA rule changes have mostly been focused on the revenue sharing elements of the near future, but the roster limits are real things, as well.

Football’s roster limit starting in the fall is moving from 125 to 105, and teams can – but don’t have to – give scholarships to the entire roster. Increased scholarships, up to a certain amount, come out of the revenue sharing pie, so some schools are hesitant to go full bore on this scholarship increase.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N

HOOPS: Ole Miss to play host to Queens College Saturday

Replies
3
Views
366
The Grove
os62
os62
RavenelReb

Found this on Bleacher Report: MLB Scout Calls Out Ramifications of Potential JUCO Rule Change on NCAA, Draft

Replies
0
Views
208
The Grove
RavenelReb
RavenelReb
CharlotteRebel12

Suntarine Perkins (Relax)

Replies
7
Views
1K
The Grove
CharlotteRebel12
CharlotteRebel12
DiamondReb1083

So after non-con play, what is your O/U for SEC wins? 6.5?

Replies
53
Views
2K
The Grove
M.O.B. Rebel
M.O.B. Rebel
N

HOOPS: Ole Miss to entertain Southern tonight

Replies
0
Views
370
The Grove
Neal McCready
N
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back