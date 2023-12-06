ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS: A few notable hoops stats as Ole Miss is 8-0

Chase Parham

RebelGrove.com Editor
May 11, 2009
Ole Miss is 8-0 after a listless win over The Mount on Tuesday in Oxford, and the Rebels now head to UCF on Sunday. Ken Pom has UCF at No. 78 so it's a quality road game in Orlando. UCF is now in the Big 12 which has good basketball.

I was looking through some advanced stats numbers, and Ole Miss is not doing dumb things with the basketball. The Rebels are 13th nationally in non-steal turnovers. Think of it as unforced errors. Ken Pom says 59 percent of this stat is the offense doing things without a catalyst while 40 percent is the defense having some impact on the turnover. The Rebels are avoiding the dumb turnovers and being a little unlucky on the other side. Ole Miss defensively is 337th in non-steal turnovers. Not a lot of free gifts for the Rebels.

Ole Miss has several quality defensive stats. The Rebels are seventh defensively in block percentage and 48th nationally in steal percentage. They are also 31st nationally in opponent 3-point percentage, 38th in defensive effective field goal percentage (factors in points per shot attempt so 3 pointers are worth more) and 24th in FTA/FGA (keeping opponents from the foul line). Also opponent possession length is in the 290s, meaning opponents are working through a lot of the shot clock.

Ole Miss is 82nd in 3-point shooting and 234th in 2-point shooting. The Rebels are 91st in free throw percentage. Ole Miss defensively gives up way too many offensive rebounds -- 293rd nationally.

Now, it's going to get tougher outside of Memphis and NC State to a degree. Overall strength of schedule is currently in the 280s. Partly because everything but Temple has been at home. But the Rebels are showing they are well coached. Playing well in the final minutes of games and not doing a lot of dumb stuff.
 
