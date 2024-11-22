Ole Miss visits Florida at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT on Saturday in the penultimate game of the regular season. The Rebels, ranked ninth in this week's College Football Playoff top 25, are likely two wins away from the 12-team playoff. Florida, 5-5 on the season, is coming off a double-digit win over LSU. Let's look at some about the Gators, including several notes on quarterback DJ Lagway.Florida is banged up in the secondary, and the injury report shows that. The Gators have four defensive backs listed out on the injury report, which was also the case last week when Florida played the four main starting defensive backs all 93 defensive plays against the Tigers. Bryce Thornton (SS), Dijon Johnson (RCB), Jordan Castell (FS) and Trikweze Bridges (LCB) played every snap. Florida split up the reps between two players when it was in nickel, and one player played two snaps when they were in dime. LSU went after Castell and Johnson 14 combined times.Lagway was in his first action back from the hamstring injury that occurred against Georgia, and while he did well moving in the pocket and avoiding sacks on the 10 of his 26 dropbacks under pressure, he didn't scramble or run at all outside of three quarterback kneels. Lagway attempted a pass on every dropback.On the season, he's been sacked six times on 138 dropbacks. He's scrambled 11 times all season for 67 yards including a long of 16 yards. He's run for four first downs. Two have been on designed runs. He's kept the ball on designed runs or RPOs 23 times for 91 yards.Teams have gotten pressure on Lagway 30 percent of the time, blitzing him on average 31 percent of pass plays. There's little difference in his stats facing the blitz versus no blitz. He's at 10.7 and 10.8 yards per attempt and completion percentages of 57.8 and 55.3.Everything is about the big play with Lagway. He's 16-for-26 for 636 yards and five touchdowns to one pick on throws that go more than 20 yards in the air. It's a 97.9 PFF College grade on those throws. Florida also only has five drops on the season, total. Lagaway's average depth of throw on long passes is 31 yards.Contrast that to... he's only completing 37 percent of his passes from 10-19 yards in the air. He's a really odd 13-for-35 with four interceptions in that category.Florida running back Montrell Johnson returned for the first time since week seven last week against LSU. He only had two carries for 14 yards against the Tigers but isn't listed at all on the injury report this week. Johnson had double digit carries in every game but one this season prior to his injury.