FOOTBALL: A few Jaxson Dart national rankings and a look at his development...

I'm combing through some PFF College stuff, and here's where Jaxson Dart ended up in some of the national quarterback statistics.

PFF Passing Grade - 1st
PFF Overall Grade - 2nd
Passing Yards - 3rd
Yards Per Attempt - 1st (more than a yard more than 2nd place)
Passing TDs - 9th
Big Time Throws (PFF stat on down-field NFL-type throws) - 2nd
Big Time Throw Percentage - 1st
Completion Percentage - 7th
Average depth of target (longer attempts - 3rd
NFL Passer Rating - 2nd

From a development angle, this is to be expected and is interesting to me. Looking at his completion percentages on different throws down the field, he's come a long way since his sophomore year in 2022.

20+ Yard Throws
2022 (18.2 percent of throws) - 36.4 percent, 859 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs
2023 (16.1 percent of throws) - 41.4 percent, 812 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs
2024 - (22.1 percent of throws) - 42 percent, 15,17 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs

10-19 Yard Throws
2022 (26 percent of throws) - 51.1 percent, 872 yards, 6 TDs, 7 INTs
2023 (28.8 percent of throws) - 66.3 percent, 1,412 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs
2024 (22.3 percent of throws) - 70.8 percent, 1,314 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs

0-9 Yard Throws
2022 (32.6 percent of throws) - 82.2 percent, 968 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INTs
2023 (32.7 percent of throws) - 74.6 percent, 884 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs
2024 (32.3 percent of throws) - 83.7 percent, 1,119 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Two other takeaways

1. Ole Miss, as we could see with our own eyes, went to the deep ball more than in previous years at the expense of the long intermediate throw. That middle passing game seemed to be what was missing in some of the bogged-down times. Seventy percent in the 10-19 range is really elite. The Rebels, if there were opportunities, needed to ride that more.

2. On throws nine or fewer yards in his career, Dart threw only one interception in 556 attempts. For a quick comparison, Cam Ward threw 12 in his career.
 
