I'm combing through some PFF College stuff, and here's where Jaxson Dart ended up in some of the national quarterback statistics.



PFF Passing Grade - 1st

PFF Overall Grade - 2nd

Passing Yards - 3rd

Yards Per Attempt - 1st (more than a yard more than 2nd place)

Passing TDs - 9th

Big Time Throws (PFF stat on down-field NFL-type throws) - 2nd

Big Time Throw Percentage - 1st

Completion Percentage - 7th

Average depth of target (longer attempts - 3rd

NFL Passer Rating - 2nd



From a development angle, this is to be expected and is interesting to me. Looking at his completion percentages on different throws down the field, he's come a long way since his sophomore year in 2022.



20+ Yard Throws

2022 (18.2 percent of throws) - 36.4 percent, 859 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs

2023 (16.1 percent of throws) - 41.4 percent, 812 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs

2024 - (22.1 percent of throws) - 42 percent, 15,17 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs



10-19 Yard Throws

2022 (26 percent of throws) - 51.1 percent, 872 yards, 6 TDs, 7 INTs

2023 (28.8 percent of throws) - 66.3 percent, 1,412 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs

2024 (22.3 percent of throws) - 70.8 percent, 1,314 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs



0-9 Yard Throws

2022 (32.6 percent of throws) - 82.2 percent, 968 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INTs

2023 (32.7 percent of throws) - 74.6 percent, 884 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs

2024 (32.3 percent of throws) - 83.7 percent, 1,119 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs



Two other takeaways



1. Ole Miss, as we could see with our own eyes, went to the deep ball more than in previous years at the expense of the long intermediate throw. That middle passing game seemed to be what was missing in some of the bogged-down times. Seventy percent in the 10-19 range is really elite. The Rebels, if there were opportunities, needed to ride that more.



2. On throws nine or fewer yards in his career, Dart threw only one interception in 556 attempts. For a quick comparison, Cam Ward threw 12 in his career.