BASEBALL: Baseball commit...

Chase Parham

Chase Parham

May 11, 2009
Ole Miss has added Tampa right-hander Alex Canney. He chose the Rebels over Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Dallas Baptist. I know he's a D2 arm, and that transition is massive beyond words, but I do like the profile with Canney. Xavier Rivas was a D2 guy before Ole Miss.

He didn't walk anyone at Tampa, and while he's been up to 94 with the Spartans, there's probably a little more juice to it. It's the type Joel Mangrum likes because he probably can add a little velo, and the video looks like he has the arm angle stuff to pitch to the top and the bottom of the zone if the velo ticks up at all. Older kid Won a lot of games and good competitor.

