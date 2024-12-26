ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL: Now that it's over, how did Ole Miss do in the portal last season?

Chase Parham

Chase Parham

RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
May 11, 2009
38,737
146,557
113
There are three days – including today – remaining in the December portal period, meaning players have that time period to enter in the portal and transfer immediately. Also, players in bowl games have five days following the respective game to enter the portal. There is still plenty of time for names to enter. A player doesn’t have to pick a new school until the semester begins. For Ole Miss, that’s the week of January 21.

Last year, Ole Miss signed 16 in the December period – not counting a couple who ended up not in Oxford – and six in the spring period.

The Rebels, to this point, have signed mostly high upside players who haven’t produced to the level necessary at the college level. Nationally, elite players don’t seem to be entering the portal at the same clip as a year ago. That’s likely because of revenue sharing and more schools using money to keep significant players. We’ll see how many more players jump in and what the caliber of those players are as time goes on. The Rebels have a top-five portal class to date but also have holes to fill at significant positions.

How did Ole Miss actually do a year ago in the portal? The topic came up over Christmas dinner, so let’s take a look. These are the portal additions from year ago, so let’s grade them based on what was expected of them when they signed with the Rebels. Don’t get too caught up in a specific grade. This is mostly a thought exercise.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Dartyinthesip2, wfbrown10, rebelfan2012 and 19 others
Chase Parham said:
There are three days – including today – remaining in the December portal period, meaning players have that time period to enter in the portal and transfer immediately. Also, players in bowl games have five days following the respective game to enter the portal. There is still plenty of time for names to enter. A player doesn’t have to pick a new school until the semester begins. For Ole Miss, that’s the week of January 21.

Last year, Ole Miss signed 16 in the December period – not counting a couple who ended up not in Oxford – and six in the spring period.

The Rebels, to this point, have signed mostly high upside players who haven’t produced to the level necessary at the college level. Nationally, elite players don’t seem to be entering the portal at the same clip as a year ago. That’s likely because of revenue sharing and more schools using money to keep significant players. We’ll see how many more players jump in and what the caliber of those players are as time goes on. The Rebels have a top-five portal class to date but also have holes to fill at significant positions.

How did Ole Miss actually do a year ago in the portal? The topic came up over Christmas dinner, so let’s take a look. These are the portal additions from year ago, so let’s grade them based on what was expected of them when they signed with the Rebels. Don’t get too caught up in a specific grade. This is mostly a thought exercise.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
Chase Parham said:
There are three days – including today – remaining in the December portal period, meaning players have that time period to enter in the portal and transfer immediately. Also, players in bowl games have five days following the respective game to enter the portal. There is still plenty of time for names to enter. A player doesn’t have to pick a new school until the semester begins. For Ole Miss, that’s the week of January 21.

Last year, Ole Miss signed 16 in the December period – not counting a couple who ended up not in Oxford – and six in the spring period.

The Rebels, to this point, have signed mostly high upside players who haven’t produced to the level necessary at the college level. Nationally, elite players don’t seem to be entering the portal at the same clip as a year ago. That’s likely because of revenue sharing and more schools using money to keep significant players. We’ll see how many more players jump in and what the caliber of those players are as time goes on. The Rebels have a top-five portal class to date but also have holes to fill at significant positions.

How did Ole Miss actually do a year ago in the portal? The topic came up over Christmas dinner, so let’s take a look. These are the portal additions from year ago, so let’s grade them based on what was expected of them when they signed with the Rebels. Don’t get too caught up in a specific grade. This is mostly a thought exercise.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: Pancho42, PA_Reb, Judgerebel and 6 others
Chase Parham said:
There are three days – including today – remaining in the December portal period, meaning players have that time period to enter in the portal and transfer immediately. Also, players in bowl games have five days following the respective game to enter the portal. There is still plenty of time for names to enter. A player doesn’t have to pick a new school until the semester begins. For Ole Miss, that’s the week of January 21.

Last year, Ole Miss signed 16 in the December period – not counting a couple who ended up not in Oxford – and six in the spring period.

The Rebels, to this point, have signed mostly high upside players who haven’t produced to the level necessary at the college level. Nationally, elite players don’t seem to be entering the portal at the same clip as a year ago. That’s likely because of revenue sharing and more schools using money to keep significant players. We’ll see how many more players jump in and what the caliber of those players are as time goes on. The Rebels have a top-five portal class to date but also have holes to fill at significant positions.

How did Ole Miss actually do a year ago in the portal? The topic came up over Christmas dinner, so let’s take a look. These are the portal additions from year ago, so let’s grade them based on what was expected of them when they signed with the Rebels. Don’t get too caught up in a specific grade. This is mostly a thought exercise.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
Chase Parham said:
There are three days – including today – remaining in the December portal period, meaning players have that time period to enter in the portal and transfer immediately. Also, players in bowl games have five days following the respective game to enter the portal. There is still plenty of time for names to enter. A player doesn’t have to pick a new school until the semester begins. For Ole Miss, that’s the week of January 21.

Last year, Ole Miss signed 16 in the December period – not counting a couple who ended up not in Oxford – and six in the spring period.

The Rebels, to this point, have signed mostly high upside players who haven’t produced to the level necessary at the college level. Nationally, elite players don’t seem to be entering the portal at the same clip as a year ago. That’s likely because of revenue sharing and more schools using money to keep significant players. We’ll see how many more players jump in and what the caliber of those players are as time goes on. The Rebels have a top-five portal class to date but also have holes to fill at significant positions.

How did Ole Miss actually do a year ago in the portal? The topic came up over Christmas dinner, so let’s take a look. These are the portal additions from year ago, so let’s grade them based on what was expected of them when they signed with the Rebels. Don’t get too caught up in a specific grade. This is mostly a thought exercise.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ptolemy1

This season is over... things Lane needs to address

Replies
55
Views
2K
The Grove
Missthegin2
Missthegin2
KentuckyReb

A breakdown of our portal gets

Replies
58
Views
3K
The Grove
Rebel00
Rebel00
A

The Portal and Coach firings

Replies
3
Views
437
The Grove
Desoto Blue
Desoto Blue
Luke Matheson

Walker Howard

Replies
24
Views
3K
The Grove
KentuckyReb
KentuckyReb
N
  • Locked
  • Sticky

RECRUITING: Monday, Dec. 23 -- Friday, Dec. 27 Recruiting/Transfer Portal Notes, presented by A-1 Discount Tree and Lawn Service

Replies
11
Views
16K
The Grove
Neal McCready
N
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back