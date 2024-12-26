Chase Parham
There are three days – including today – remaining in the December portal period, meaning players have that time period to enter in the portal and transfer immediately. Also, players in bowl games have five days following the respective game to enter the portal. There is still plenty of time for names to enter. A player doesn’t have to pick a new school until the semester begins. For Ole Miss, that’s the week of January 21.
Last year, Ole Miss signed 16 in the December period – not counting a couple who ended up not in Oxford – and six in the spring period.
The Rebels, to this point, have signed mostly high upside players who haven’t produced to the level necessary at the college level. Nationally, elite players don’t seem to be entering the portal at the same clip as a year ago. That’s likely because of revenue sharing and more schools using money to keep significant players. We’ll see how many more players jump in and what the caliber of those players are as time goes on. The Rebels have a top-five portal class to date but also have holes to fill at significant positions.
How did Ole Miss actually do a year ago in the portal? The topic came up over Christmas dinner, so let’s take a look. These are the portal additions from year ago, so let’s grade them based on what was expected of them when they signed with the Rebels. Don’t get too caught up in a specific grade. This is mostly a thought exercise.
