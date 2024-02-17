Ole Miss used a brilliant bullpen effort to outlast Hawaii and take the season opener, 5-4, in 13 innings on Friday. The two teams meet for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Game one is seven innings, while game two is nine innings and will start 45 minutes after game one is complete.



The Rebels, highlighted by Mason Nichols’ 4.1-innings of no-hit, no-run relief, got 9.2 innings and allowed just one run from its bullpen. Nichols picked up the win, and Connor Spencer worked a scoreless 13th inning with two strikeouts for his first save.



Ole Miss scored only twice after the third inning and was 3-for-27 with runners on and 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position. The Rebels left 19 on base. The bottom three spots in the order went 0-for-16.



In the 13th, Jackson Ross started with a single, and Andrew Fischer walked before Ethan Lege singled in Ross. Ole Miss had two on with no outs afterr that and then stranded the bases loaded, but the one run held up.



The Rebels scored a run in the ninth to extend the game after Hawaii took the lead in the eighth. Ross singled with one out. Fischer walked, and Ethan Lege was hit by a pitch before Ethan Groff hit a deep sacrifice fly.



A single, a questionable call on a bunt single and a sacrifice set the stage for the Warriors to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch from Brayden Jones in the bottom of the eighth. Jones allowed the one run in 1.2 innings.



JT Quinn got the opening day start for the Rebels and had an uneven performance over 3.1 innings. The sophomore right-hander gave up three hits and three runs with six strikeouts and three walks. He struggled to stay in rhythm, especially when runners were on and he tried to vary his timing.



I liked his offspeed stuff and especially his breaking ball, but the fastball wasn’t consistent and sometimes plays down compared to the velocity because of a lack of movement. He can be really effective when he locks in and throws with rhythm. He looked like an ace for a couple innings but struggled to recover once it got sideways.



Quinn had retired six in a row when things got chaotic in the fourth. With one out, Quinn walked back-to-back hitters before two straight singles ended his day. On the second one, Quinn tried to barehand a comebacker, and it ricocheted into no-play land. It was likely an inning-ending double play if he doesn’t grab at it. The inning also included a throwing error.



Hawaii tied the game with a double off Mason Morris a batter later. It was the only hit Morris would allow in 2.2 innings. He used a swing-and-miss slider to keep the Rebels even for those innings and got a strikeout to strand two runners in the sixth. It was a really good outing for the in-state player.



Nichols threw 41 of 66 pitches for strikes and struck out five with three walks. Hawaii put two on with one out in the ninth, but a line out double play to Brayden Jones ended the inning..



Ole Miss squandered several other chances offensively. Luke Hill started the game with a double but was stranded. The Rebels left two on in the third and the bases loaded in the seventh. The Rebels also wasted a leadoff single in the eighth.



Hawaii scored two of its first three runs off walks. Ole Miss walked 10 times offensively, but only one of those scored. Walking and not allowing walks were the major points of emphasis all offseason.



Two 50-50 calls went against Ole Miss, directly leading to runs. In the fourth, the throw to the plate beat the runner, but the umpire and the review both said safe. And, in the eighth, a sacrifice attempt turned into two on, no outs after the umpire said the throw pulled the first baseman off the bag. Frankly, both looked like the wrong calls.



During extra innings, an umpire incorrectly signaled Treyson Hughes didn’t catch a fly ball, causing the runner at first to break for second base. Ole Miss threw him out since Hughes caught it, but the umpire allowed him to return to first since it was the incorrect call. It’s an egregious mistake by the umpire but the right result. Had the umpire not signaled safe, the runner would have stayed at first.



Groff, addition to the sacrifice fly, had three hits including a two-run home run in the second inning. Lege had three hits, driving in a run with a single in the third and hitting a double right before Groff’s home run.



Jackson Ross reached four times with two hits and two walks and Fischer was hitless but walked four times.



Campbell Smitwick, in the nine-hole, reached base three times with a walk and two hit by pitches.



Ole Miss had only nine hits but reached base 24 times. Hawaii was 0-for-12 with two outs.



Groff, Lege and Ross had eight of the Rebels’ nine hits, scored four of the five runs and drove in all five runs.