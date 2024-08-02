ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 practice observations, notes and video

We didn't get a lot of access today, and there's not a lot of new information from yesterday. Obviously, the biggest thing was the presence of former LSU wide receiver Deion Smith, who was the nation's top junior college player a season ago. Smith was in the Manning Center but obviously not practicing with the team yet. He has, as reported, passed his academic work to be eligible, and he's in the process of having all of compliance-related paperwork cleared. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, I was told, had hoped Smith could practice as early as Friday, and while that's possible, it's more likely it's Monday before he's fully eligible and cleared to practice at Ole Miss. Obviously, there are questions about what level of shape he's truly in, as he didn't work out with the team this summer, but there's clearly a belief he can be a difference-maker offensively once he is in game-shape and up to speed on the system.

-- Scouts from the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans were in attendance.
-- Former Ole Miss and NFL wide receiver Donte Moncrief was in attendance with his family.
-- Wide receivers Jordan Watkins, Tre Harris and Jordan Smart were on the exercise bikes in the portion of drills available to media. Watkins and Smart were wearing black no-contact jerseys.
-- Offensive lineman Nate Kalepo was in a black no-contact jersey and not participating in the portion of practice available to media.
-- Defensive linemen JJ Pegues, Princely Umanmielen and DeeJay Holmes Jr. were in black no-contact jerseys but were going through the drills in the early portions of practice.

I focused on getting some video from practice to give you guys a taste of things, so you have that today rather than a lot of notes about 1-v-1s and the like. Those videos are linked below.

The next media opportunity is Monday, but obviously, Chase and I will have more football-related content coming your way between now and then. Several members of the Ole Miss athletics family are leaving for Canton, Ohio, this weekend to celebrate Patrick Willis' installation into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.





 
