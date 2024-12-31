Chase Parham
Ole Miss and Duke get together Thursday evening in Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, and while the Rebels are at close to full strength, at least at the beginning of the game, the Blue Devils are down one of their backup quarterbacks after the starter, Maalik Murphy, and fellow reserve Grayson Loftis, entered the transfer portal.
The Rebels are expected to have close to their usual full complement available outside of tackle Micah Pettus who left the program following the regular season and recently signed with Florida State. Chris Paul has declared for the NFL Draft. Some of Ole Miss’ top draft-eligible players are expected to be on a pitch count of sorts and not play the full game.
Defensive back Jadon Canady is in the transfer portal.
Running back Logan Diggs, who transferred from LSU in the offseason, is expected to see his first action for the Rebels after knee surgery right at a year ago.
Murphy, who started all 12 games for Duke this season, signed with Oregon State, and Loftis is headed to Charlotte. That leaves Duke with redshirt sophomore Henry Belin IV.
