Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff has been two different quarterbacks, statistically, depending on the opponent. Ole Miss needs to continue that trend when the Rebels host Kentucky at 11 a.m. on Saturday inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.Vandagriff, who signed with Georgia as a blue chip recruit out of high school, is 45-for-82 for 551 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions on the season, starting all four games for the Wildcats, who are 2-2 with wins over Southern Miss and Ohio and losses to South Carolina and Georgia.In the two wins against the Sun Belt and MAC schools, Vandagriff is 30-for-43 (70 percent) for 407 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He hasn’t thrown for a touchdown since the opening week of the season.In the two losses, both obviously superior teams to the non-conference schedule, Vandagriff is 17-for-39 (44 percent) for 144 yards and one interception. In the losses to UGA and Carolina, Vandagriff only has one Big-Time Throw, as graded by PFF College but five throws that should have been turnovers – again as decided by PFF college.In the nonconference games, Vandagriff had an average throw distance of 12.3 yards and 11.7 yards but in the two SEC games, he’s averaging just more than eight yards of air distance per throw. It’s also worth noting he’s been pressured 27 times in the two SEC games and sacked six times in those games – compared to just one sack in the two wins.Vandagriff’s time to throw in SEC games is higher than his overall average, meaning he’s holding the ball and being indecisive or simply can’t find open receivers. He scrambled six times in the one-point loss to Georgia.As far as a threat to run, Vandagriff has 16 designed runs on the season, two quarterback sneaks and eight scrambles because of pressure. He favors just left of the center on inside runs and around the right end on outside designed runs. He’s broken six tackles on the season and fumbled once. Seventy of his 142 rushing yards are on scrambles.Kentucky runs some form of play-action on 37 percent of its dropbacks and a screen play on 13 percent of its dropbacks. The Wildcats have been much heavier play-action in league games. UK only has three drops on the season. Against South Carolina, Vandagriff was 2-for-9 when not seeing any blitz.