ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL: I was curious about wide receiver stats

Chase Parham

Chase Parham

RebelGrove.com Editor
Staff
May 11, 2009
38,353
141,717
113
The bye week is an easy break point to look at some of the stats around the Rebels. Ole Miss is 5-2 overall and 1-2 in the SEC with Oklahoma up next. That Kentucky loss looks worse by the week. Let's take a gander at some wide receiver and tight end stats when it comes to catching passes. Usage has obviously been a bit deal all season and especially of late.

Tre Harris - 74 targets, 59 catches, 987 yards, 16.7 per reception, 79.7 catch percentage (converted targets into catches), six touchdowns, average depth of throw 11.6 yards

Cayden Lee - 34 targets, 27 catches, 429 yards, 15.9 per reception, 79.4 catch percentage, one touchdown, average depth of throw 13.4 yards

Juice Wells - 33 targets, 17 catches, 368 yards, 21.6 per reception, 51.5 catch percentage, 4 touchdowns, average depth of throw 18.6 yards

Jordan Watkins - 19 targets, 13 catches, 236 yards, 18.2 per reception, 68.4 catch percentage, 2 touchdowns, average depth of throw 18.1 yards

Caden Prieskorn - 15 targets, 12 catches, 203 yards, 16.9 per reception, 80 catch percentage, 1 touchdown, average depth of throw 12.8 yards

Dae'Quan Wright - 8 targets, 5 catches, 71 yards, 14.2 per reception, 62.5 catch percentage, 1 touchdown, average depth of throw 9.5 yards.

No one else has more than six targets, and the six is Noreel White, but all those came in non-league games. He hasn't taken an SEC snap. Outside of the ones listed above, no wide out or tight end has an SEC target.

Ole Miss had 56 targets to the tight end position a season ago, averaging at 4.3 tight end targets per game with a high of 12 in the bowl game. Prieskorn had 22 of his 37 targets in 2023 in the final 3 games. He played in 10 games. He had more than 3 targets in 4 of his 10 games last year.

This season Ole Miss is averaging 3.28 tight end targets per game so right at one fewer per game to date, though the number drastically increased at the end of last season.

Watkins had 74 targets last season, so he's well below his 2023 pace. Ole Miss really only used 3 receivers last year -- Harris, Dayton Wade and Watkins. The fourth highest targeted receiver was Ayden Williams at 11 targets. Lee only had eight targets a year ago.

Ole Miss has 9 drops as a team this year. Harris has four, Micah Davis has two and Wells, Henry Parrish and Williams have one each.

Watkins and Wade both had average throw depths in the 11s last year, and Harris was at 13.4.

Dart's throw depth percentages this season - 20+ 24.1 percent, 10-19 19.9 percent, 0-9 31.5 percent, Behind LOS 19.9 percent

Dart's throw depth percentages last season - 20+ 16.1 percent, 10-19 28.8 percent, 0-9 32.7 percent, Behind LOS 15.2 percent

Note: Those percentages don't add up to 100 so I'm assuming the percentages are based on dropbacks. But you get the gist.
 
  • Like
Reactions: SharkmanReb, Rebbru38, davidinhere and 11 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chase Parham

FOOTBALL: Let's take a statistical look at Garrett Nussmeier

Replies
6
Views
2K
The Grove
As I Lay Dying
As I Lay Dying
Chase Parham

FOOTBALL: How has Carolina fared in rushing the quarterback in SEC games?

Replies
5
Views
1K
The Grove
olemissreb80
olemissreb80
Chase Parham

FOOTBALL: What to make of UK QB Brock Vandagriff's season to date?

Replies
6
Views
1K
The Grove
MGM_Capt
MGM_Capt
Chase Parham

FOOTBALL: How did Wake Forest quarterback Hank Bachmeier play in the loss to Virginia?

Replies
6
Views
2K
The Grove
1975Rebel
1975Rebel
N

FOOTBALL: Harris named to Biletnikoff Watch List

Replies
2
Views
284
The Grove
VicVinegarHughHoney
VicVinegarHughHoney
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back