The bye week is an easy break point to look at some of the stats around the Rebels. Ole Miss is 5-2 overall and 1-2 in the SEC with Oklahoma up next. That Kentucky loss looks worse by the week. Let's take a gander at some wide receiver and tight end stats when it comes to catching passes. Usage has obviously been a bit deal all season and especially of late.



Tre Harris - 74 targets, 59 catches, 987 yards, 16.7 per reception, 79.7 catch percentage (converted targets into catches), six touchdowns, average depth of throw 11.6 yards



Cayden Lee - 34 targets, 27 catches, 429 yards, 15.9 per reception, 79.4 catch percentage, one touchdown, average depth of throw 13.4 yards



Juice Wells - 33 targets, 17 catches, 368 yards, 21.6 per reception, 51.5 catch percentage, 4 touchdowns, average depth of throw 18.6 yards



Jordan Watkins - 19 targets, 13 catches, 236 yards, 18.2 per reception, 68.4 catch percentage, 2 touchdowns, average depth of throw 18.1 yards



Caden Prieskorn - 15 targets, 12 catches, 203 yards, 16.9 per reception, 80 catch percentage, 1 touchdown, average depth of throw 12.8 yards



Dae'Quan Wright - 8 targets, 5 catches, 71 yards, 14.2 per reception, 62.5 catch percentage, 1 touchdown, average depth of throw 9.5 yards.



No one else has more than six targets, and the six is Noreel White, but all those came in non-league games. He hasn't taken an SEC snap. Outside of the ones listed above, no wide out or tight end has an SEC target.



Ole Miss had 56 targets to the tight end position a season ago, averaging at 4.3 tight end targets per game with a high of 12 in the bowl game. Prieskorn had 22 of his 37 targets in 2023 in the final 3 games. He played in 10 games. He had more than 3 targets in 4 of his 10 games last year.



This season Ole Miss is averaging 3.28 tight end targets per game so right at one fewer per game to date, though the number drastically increased at the end of last season.



Watkins had 74 targets last season, so he's well below his 2023 pace. Ole Miss really only used 3 receivers last year -- Harris, Dayton Wade and Watkins. The fourth highest targeted receiver was Ayden Williams at 11 targets. Lee only had eight targets a year ago.



Ole Miss has 9 drops as a team this year. Harris has four, Micah Davis has two and Wells, Henry Parrish and Williams have one each.



Watkins and Wade both had average throw depths in the 11s last year, and Harris was at 13.4.



Dart's throw depth percentages this season - 20+ 24.1 percent, 10-19 19.9 percent, 0-9 31.5 percent, Behind LOS 19.9 percent



Dart's throw depth percentages last season - 20+ 16.1 percent, 10-19 28.8 percent, 0-9 32.7 percent, Behind LOS 15.2 percent



Note: Those percentages don't add up to 100 so I'm assuming the percentages are based on dropbacks. But you get the gist.