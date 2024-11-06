Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is big on extremes this season, averaging more than two touchdowns per game and nearly 300 yards per outing, but he's also been prone to throw it to the other team. The Bulldogs have just the one loss -- the Alabama defeat following the frenetic second-half comeback, but UGA seems relatively fallible compared to past seasons. It's still arguably the most talented roster in college football.Beck on the season is 190-for-291 (65.3 percent) on 315 dropbacks for 2,302 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. PFF College says he's had 13 turnover-worthy throws on the season, and Georgia has dropped 18 passes -- 8.7 percent of Beck's throws. All 11 of his interceptions have come in the past five games after four games without an interception to start the season. He threw three against Alabama, two against Mississippi State and three against Texas and Florida. Ole Miss catching the gifts when there are opportunities will be a major key on Saturday afternoon. He's been under eight yards per attempt in the past two games including 4.3 yards per attempt against Texas.Beck only has one game where he's held the ball more than 2.51 second per throw. He makes decisions and gets rid of it regardless of the quality of the decision or result of the pass. And he can make all the throws. Teams can fool him with coverages. Both are true. Georgia has done a nice job up front, as Beck has been under pressure on only 21 percent of dropbacks, and his yards per attempt is half of his normal when under pressure. Especially when it's up the middle and in his face. He has only a 36 percent completion percentage under pressure compared to 70.9 with a clean pocket. Teams are blitzing Beck on 33 percent of passing downs, but there's not a ton of difference in his performance or pressures when facing blitz versus not facing extra rushers.Georgia has allowed nine sacks and 66 total pressures on those 315 dropbacks. He's scrambled 15 times on the season with 13 of those coming without a blitz and 11 of the 15 have been under pressure. He has 29 rushes for 109 yards with 113 yards coming on scrambles and minus-four yards on designed runs. Out of the 15 designed runs on the season, Kentucky is the only game when at least three occurred. His season-long run is 13 yards. He doesn't have a rushing touchdown, and he's fumbled three times.Georgia runs screens 21 percent of the time, with Beck completing 62 of 67 of them for 381 yards. You can see Beck's passing depth numbers below. He's thrown six touchdowns of more than 20 air yards and completed 16 of 46 of those throws. The 10-19 yard throws have been problematic, with Beck completing only 55 percent of them, and he has seven of his 11 interceptions in that range. Five of the seven have come in the middle of the field.