Garrett Nussmeier has graded “in the green” on PFF College in four of his five games this season, with a high of 84.6 against UCLA and a low – the one outlier – of 64.5 against South Carolina. For the season, Nussmeier is at 87.2 in overall grade. For comparison, Jaxson Dart is at 92.2 for the season with a 71.8 score against Kentucky and a 69.9 score against South Carolina.Nussmeier is 138-for-199 (69.3 percent) for 1,652 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. In his three Power Four games, Nussmeier has seven touchdowns and two interceptions.He’s thrown for at least 285 yards in those three games. He’s been somewhat lucky with turnovers, as he’s had four turnover-worthy throws on the season. LSU has six drops through five games. He’s only been sacked one time. (PFF has one sack; LSU’s official stats say two)LSU’s offensive front has allowed 36 pressures – one sack, seven hits and 28 hurries – in 215 pass plays. Sixteen of the pressures came in true pass sets. Nussmeier does a good job getting the ball out on time, averaging around 2.5 seconds in the pocket per throw. None of the games have been an outlier.When kept clean, Nussmier is hitting 73 percent of his passes for 8.6 per attempt and 14 of the 15 overall touchdowns. On the 36 times he’s been pressured, he’s delivered the ball 35 times completed 48 percent of his passes for 7.0 yards per attempt. Teams have blitzed LSU 35 percent of the time on passing downs resulting in 16 of the 36 pressures. Nussmier is at 69 percent completions and eight touchdowns to one pick against the blitz.South Carolina did the best job getting to him, registering a sack and hitting him three other times along with five pressures on passes.LSU is no play-action 69.8 percent of the time, and the Tigers run screens 11.4 percent of the time. Nussmeier, on passes at least 20 yards down the field, is 13-for-28, but the middle of the field at that distance he’s 8-for-11 compared to 5-for-17 outside the two hashes combined. He’s had 114 of his 199 attempts, regardless of distance, in the middle of the field.Nussmeier isn’t much of a running threat. He’s had six total rushes for 17 yards and a long of 12 yards. Those include one quarterback sneak, two quarterback scrambles, a kneel, a fumble and one designed run to the left side. He has 0 yards after contact.