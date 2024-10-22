Oklahoma named Jackson Arnold the starting quarterback for the Ole Miss matchup, handing the keys back to the quarterback who began the season at the top of the depth chart. Arnold started the first four weeks of the year – against Temple, Houston, Tulane and Tennessee -- and then didn’t play again until coming in against South Carolina this past weekend.Arnold is 79-for-138 for 760 yards on 170 dropbacks this season. He’s thrown eight touchdowns and three interceptions on 5.5 yards per attempt. His average depth of throw is 9.2 yards, and PFF College says he’s thrown five turnover-worthy passes, so he’s been slightly lucky with interceptions.OU wide receivers have done him zero favors, dropping 14 passes (15.1 percent of throws) which is just a huge number. The Sooners had six drops against South Carolina, contributing to Arnold’s 18-for-36 day for 222 yards in relief.Arnold has been sacked 17 times and pressured 52 times on the 170 dropbacks. Teams are blitzing Arnold 38.2 percent of the time on passing down. He’s completing 53 percent of his passes against the blitz.The deep ball has been a huge issue for Arnold this season. On passings of more than 20 yards in the air, he’s 3-for-20 for 134 yards, and that includes one drop. He was pressured on four of the 20 attempts. On throws of 10-19 yards, Arnold is 13-for-29 for 44.8 percent, but that includes five drops. Without the drops, Arnold would be at 62 percent in this range which isn’t spectacular but it’s not awful.On passes between 0-19 yards in the air, only seven of 88 throws have been to the left side.Arnold has 29 designed runs or RPO runs and 14 scrambles this season for a total of 219 yards. Of the 219, 95 came on the scrambles. A 47-yarder around the left end is changing the numbers a little bit. Seven of the runs are for more than 10 yards.