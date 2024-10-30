Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green has completed 60 percent of his passes this season (151-251 on 293 dropbacks) for 2,055 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. PFF College gives him a 90.2 passing grade which is a little higher than I would have expected. Big plays and bad decisions highlight him through the air. He has 18 PFF big-time throws and 13 PFF turnover-worthy throws. Arkansas has dropped 12 of passes with a drop percentage of 7.4 percent.Opponents have pressured Green on 114 of his 293 dropbacks, sacking him 16 times and forcing scrambles 26 times. A lot of that has been him holding the ball too long, with his under pressure average time to throw at a whopping 4.25 seconds. He’s not as quick to leave the pocket as I expected. He leads the SEC starting quarterbacks – outside of Michael Hawkins if you count him – in holding on to the ball the longest.Teams have blitzed Green 36.2 percent of the time on passing plays, forcing a 52 percent completion percentage on those throws. He’s at 65 percent when teams play coverage. Lane Kiffin mentioned Bobby Petrino’s excellence with play-action schemes, and Green throws off of play-action 22 percent of the time. The Razorbacks aren’t really a screen team at only 7 percent of pass plays.Almost 1-in-5 Arkansas passes are at least 20 yards down field. He’s at 43 percent on those which is a pretty good completion number. He holds the ball longer on 10-19 yard routes than he does routes of more than 20 yards.Green has 84 rushing attempts this season with 26 of those coming on scrambles. He averages 10.8 yards on scrambles, so that’s something very much for the Rebels to be aware of – while he doesn’t do it often; it’s quite effective. He also averages nearly six yards per carry after contact on scrambles, with 18 forced missed tackles in those 26 runs. On designed runs, he’s at 231 yards on 58 carries. That includes runs of 17, 32 and 24.Green only had one rushing yard against Tennessee and 14 against LSU and 24 against Texas A&M so those are the best comps on hemming him in, but he went for 87 against Oklahoma State, 106 versus Auburn and 79 against MSU. UT, LSU and A&M combined for only four missed tackles on him… creating a pretty obvious reason for the good and the bad.Also, only five of his 84 rushes are up the middle. Everything, even designed runs, are around a tackle or way outside.